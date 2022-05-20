Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Create healthy political environment

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Dear Sir
There was a time when politics was one of the means of practicing patriotism, honesty, compassion, and selflessness. The main objective of politics is to achieve the welfare of human beings and the country. But nowadays politics has become a tool of livelihood.

The seizure of illicit money by the so-called politicians, display of power, and thinking of personal interests have made politics tainted. Some people are using politics to their advantage. Moreover, at present, it is seen that young children, who are barely old enough to go to school, are going to political programs. But the question is how much these uneducated young politicians can contribute to the welfare of the nation! Or will they become a burden to healthy politics? Our educated youth should know that politics is not a monarchy, politics is an enlightened process of governing. It is not possible to bring change in the country without healthy politics. The current educated young generation is reluctant to get involved in politics as there is no healthy political environment.

However, due to the abuse of power by some politicians, politics is deprived of a healthy environment. I hope the politicians will think of the country, in the interest of future generations.

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Feni Government College



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Create healthy political environment
Padma Bridge holds high our head
Floating cities in the era of climate change
Vicarious sense of power plagues society
Don’t we have any system in place against repeated theft of billions of taka?
Quickly resolve student
What’s the future for cinema halls?
Evaluation of Import Policy Order 2021-2024


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft