Create healthy political environment

There was a time when politics was one of the means of practicing patriotism, honesty, compassion, and selflessness. The main objective of politics is to achieve the welfare of human beings and the country. But nowadays politics has become a tool of livelihood.



The seizure of illicit money by the so-called politicians, display of power, and thinking of personal interests have made politics tainted. Some people are using politics to their advantage. Moreover, at present, it is seen that young children, who are barely old enough to go to school, are going to political programs. But the question is how much these uneducated young politicians can contribute to the welfare of the nation! Or will they become a burden to healthy politics? Our educated youth should know that politics is not a monarchy, politics is an enlightened process of governing. It is not possible to bring change in the country without healthy politics. The current educated young generation is reluctant to get involved in politics as there is no healthy political environment.



However, due to the abuse of power by some politicians, politics is deprived of a healthy environment. I hope the politicians will think of the country, in the interest of future generations.



Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan

Feni Government College