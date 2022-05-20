

Padma Bridge holds high our head



The Padma Bridge bears the signature of Sheikh Hasina's visionary leadership. The world got a chance to know once again the capacity of Bangladesh in Hasina era. Bangladesh is a country that has repeatedly shown its capabilities.



Work on the Padma Bridge was about to close. The World Bank withdrew its pledge on false charges of corruption, and other donors followed suit. The future of the Padma Bridge was under a threat and the construction work of the Padma Bridge became uncertain. World Bank and donors turn their backs,



Critics then burst out laughing, creating a flurry of negative comments that it will not be possible for Hasina to build Padma Bridge. The opposition alliance has always shown a negative attitude. We have seen many experts in the media to disseminate the message of despair.



The then communications minister Abul Hossain had to resign from the cabinet. This was the beginning picture of the construction of the Padma Bridge. But after the construction work started, a great challenge came up. Bold and groundbreaking engineering skills were required in river governance and piling. At the same time construction costs continue to rise.



The construction of the bridge was in full swing when Corona's attack started. But the work of the bridge did not stop even for a single day due to the indomitable will of Sheikh Hasina. Work on the Padma Bridge has moved forward by tackling Corona. When everyone saw that the work of the bridge was progressing under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, some dishonest and conspirators started spreading rumors.



Rumors were spread that man's head would be needed to build bridges. The government has also dealt with it efficiently. It is not only the Padma Bridge that is being built due to the indomitable will of Sheikh Hasina, but also the work of Metro Rail and Bangabandhu Tunnel is nearing completion. They will be open to the public this year. Many mega projects are going on at the same time.



Many projects including Rooppur nuclear power plant, Matarbari project, construction of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge over river Jamuna, construction of Pyra sea port, construction of Bangabandhu industrial city are remarkable. But the construction of the Padma Bridge was the most challenging of all. The Padma Bridge is not just a bridge; it is a great asset of the country.



Padma Bridge is a multi-purpose road and railway bridge built over the Padma River in Bangladesh. The south-western part of the country will be connected to the north-eastern part. Construction of the 6.15 km long and 18.10 m wide bridge started on 7 December, 2014.



Initially, the construction cost was low, but later it increased a few points and stood at Tk 30,193.39crore. Both construction time and construction costs increased. Although there are differing views on construction costs, the most promising thing is that the bridge has been completed and will be open to the public in June.



The bridge is deeply connected with politics, economics, culture and social phenomenon. Building the bridge was a major political challenge for the government. The government was committed to fulfilling its political promises. After opening the bridge, the country's economy will rise up. The structure of the country's economy will change.



There will be massive development of agriculture. The bridge will create a groundbreaking chapter in the transportation of agricultural commodities from the southwestern region to capital. Farmers will get good prices for their produce. Extensive industrialization will take place in the southwestern region of the country centered on the Padma Bridge.



The Padma Bridge could become a part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. There will be a revolution in the field of communication and transportation. The development of the tourism industry will be achieved through the bridge. A 6-lane expressway has been constructed at Munshiganj and Shariatpur sections of the bridge which is very eye-catching and captivating.



This bridge will play a unique role in the field of culture. Resorts, hotels and restaurants will be built around this bridge where Bengali food will be served which will make Bengali culture more familiar to foreigners. The Padma Bridge will increase the country's GDP and increase per capita income.



This bridge will further strengthen the rail link with the southwestern part of the country. People will be able to travel comfortably in a short time from Dhaka.



Various business establishments will be built around the bridge and the standard of living of the people of the South West will be multiplied.



If the name of Padma Bridge is pronounced, the name of Sheikh Hasina should be pronounced. Sheikh Hasina's name and the Padma Bridge are complement to each other. There is no chance to separate them. Although the Padma Bridge is not named after Sheikh Hasina, people will know from generation to generation that this bridge was made possible because of Sheikh Hasina.



Sheikh Hasina has taken the great challenge of Padma Bridge and won.



Bangladesh has already become a developing country. Padma Bridge will take the country faster. This bridge will play a unique role in taking Bangladesh to line of developed countries.



We also need to think about the security of this national resource. The ferry has hit the pillar of the bridge more than once which is not desirable at all. Extreme caution must be exercised when navigating a ship under a bridge. We did not bow down our head to the World Bank and donor agencies. We kept our heads high and the dream of Padma Bridge is real and tangible today. Padma Bridge is our pride, our ornament, our asset.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment.





















