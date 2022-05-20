

Floating cities in the era of climate change



The ambitious concept was first unveiled in 2019 made up of a collection of hexagonal platforms; the city is devised to withstand natural disasters like floods, tsunamis, and hurricanes. Having interconnected platforms this floating city will cover a total area of 15.5 acres, with enough space to accommodate 12,000 people. The estimated cost of the project is $200 million and is expected to be completed by 2025. The city will be split into different neighbourhoods--including living, research and lodging--covered in low-rise buildings. All built structures in the city will be kept below seven stories to create a low centre of gravity and resist wind, according to Oceanix.



What is a floating city?

A floating city does not actually float, but is essentially a platform that is anchored to the seabed in coastal areas. The technology is not new--it's basically the same idea as an oil rig or large dock, only with a city built on top of it.

The floating city offers a number of benefits including the followings:



* The floating city is envisaged as a flood-proof infrastructure that rises with the sea and produces its own food; energy and fresh water with fully integrated zero waste closed-loop systems. "Sustainable floating cities are a part of the arsenal of climate adaptation strategies available to us."



* It offers environmental benefits as they are built on the water, floating city structures would maintain a lower centre of gravity, protecting them from strong waves, floods, tsunamis, and even hurricanes. The building's roofs will maximise shaded areas on the inside, providing comfort and lower cooling costs while maximising roof area for solar capture.



* 'Floating cities would use resources from local solar energy, recirculating water, and food production to be fully self-reliant. The open ocean would provide an abundant, untapped source of both water and solar energy, which could be harnessed for use with new technologies like high-tech aquifers and purifiers.'



* 'Rising sea levels are a serious consequence of climate change and one that requires expensive mitigation efforts to help secure protection for homes and livelihoods. Floating cities may be one solution that scientists have found to offer an alternative living space, where land is either lost or in danger of flooding.'



* Philipp Hofmann, CEO of OCEANIX said: 'We are on track to delivering OCEANIX Busan and demonstrating that floating infrastructure can create new land for coastal cities looking for sustainable ways to expand onto the ocean, while adapting to sea level rise.'



* The Founder and Creative Director of the BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Bjarke Ingels said: "OCEANIX's modular maritime neighbourhood will be a prototype for sustainable and resilient cities. As our first manifestation of this new form of waterborne urbanism, OCEANIX Busan will expand the city's unique character and culture from dry land into the water around it. It can also be developed at scale to serve as the foundations for future resilient communities in the most vulnerable coastal locations on the frontlines of climate change."



Floating cities in the era of climate change



* In a floating city, 'each neighbourhood will treat and replenish its own water, reduce and recycle resources, and provide innovative urban agriculture.'



* Ease of heavy transport as there is no usual transport system and capable of moving massive amounts of cargo on water via ships.



* Beautiful scenery enhances tourism - pretty views and water-side parks are a huge draw. Make them pretty magnificent enough and people will come from all over the world to see them.



* Strategic Control - especially in the case of rivers, placing a city along a river offers an excellent way to control access to up-river, down-river.



History of floating city: The concept of floating city originates from the long history of Human's living on the water. It could be from the chinampas of the Aztec Empire to the canal city of Venice, Italy. The floating city of Venice, one of the most extraordinary cities in the world was built on 118 islands in the middle of the Venetian Lagoon at the head of the Adriatic Sea in Northern Italy. In Cambodia, residents of the Tonle Sap freshwater lake live in floating houses. In Perus Lake Titicaca, the Uros people live on floating islands made from bundles of reeds.



Thousands of disadvantaged people in Nigeria live in Lagos in floating shantytowns. In the Netherlands, where houses float on fresh water, recently joined by a floating farm near Rotterdam; in Copenhagen, where student accommodation is tied up to the port; in Paris, where the Josephine Baker pool floats on the Seine river. In Singapore, there is a real floating stage in the very centre of the city. Interestingly, Bangladesh also entered into the list of the floating cities of the world by establishing the Floating City App in the Korail Wet Slum in the capital city of Dhaka in 2017 (at the cost of US$53,000 to design, build and deliver by the Dutch aid organization Cordaid).



There have been numerous projects involving floating utopias: in the 1960s the Japanese Metabolist architects, led by Kenzo Tange, envisaged living in sprawling maritime cities in Tokyo Bay. More recently, the French architect Vincent Callebaut designed a project for a mobile floating village, with overhead wind turbines to make it energy self-sufficient. Bridges, solar panels, wind turbines and runways are just some of the many infrastructures that have already seen floating versions take shape. There have been numerous plans to build floating recreational cities, somewhere between a giant cruise ship and a mobile version of a luxury seaside resort. Some Silicon Valley billionaires, tempted to live in seclusion in international waters to avoid paying taxes, even gave some thought to financing the construction of floating cities where they could set up their businesses on the high seas.



Presently the Government of the Maldives revealed plans for the world's first true island city (Maldives Floating City) will begin construction in 2022. The designer is the Netherlands-based Dutch Docklands, the global leader in floating infrastructure. It will be a series of honeycomb-like hexagonal maze rows covering an area of about 200 hectares. The complex will include thousands of homes, plenty of commercial space for stores and necessaries, and a hospital and school for locals to use. While the complex is anchored to the barrier islands, this will likely be a modular connection that can be extended as the sea level rises-perhaps even submerging the barrier islands in the future. (To be continued)



Potentials for sustainable floating cities: 'It is expected that by 2030, five billion of the earth's population will live in cities. This growth in urbanisation results in significant challenges pertaining to environmental and social sustainability. Most of the cities are located near the coastal areas and thus under the threat of sea rise. Experts found warming oceans and melting land ice had caused sea levels to rise by 0.12 inches per year, higher than any time seen in the last century.



Some studies have been going on to explore sustainable floating cities with the key sustainable factors as an alternative to meet the requirement of future urbanisation. The top-ranked factors include energy, water, food, waste, mobility and habitat regeneration. The studies suggest that there are different arrangements and techniques available to meet the requirement of future sustainable floating cities. These initiatives aim first and foremost to exploit new building potential in places where land is limited, but they can also be seen as technical experiments that help us to prepare for the consequences of climate change. The discussion reveals that the concept of floating cities is at its initial stage and has the potential for multidisciplinary research.'



"Sustainable floating cities are a part of the arsenal of climate adaptation strategies available to us. Instead of fighting with water, let us learn to live in harmony with it. We look forward to developing climate adaptation and nature-based solutions through the floating city concept, and Busan is the ideal choice to deploy the prototype," said the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, MaimunahMohd Sharif, stressing that the battle to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals would be won or lost in cities.



Coastal cities are facing unique demographic, environmental, economic, social and spatial challenges. With nowhere to expand, rapid urban population growth is pushing people closer to the water, driving housing costs to prohibitive levels, and squeezing the poorest families out.



"With the complex changes facing coastal cities, we need a new vision where it is possible for people, nature and technology to co-exist. There is no better place than Busan to take the first step towards sustainable human settlements on the ocean, proudly built by Korea for the world," said Busan's Mayor Park Heong-joon. Busan is also bidding for World Expo 2030.



"Sea level rise is a formidable threat, but sustainable floating infrastructure can help solve this looming catastrophe. We are excited to make history with Busan and UN-Habitat in ushering in humanity's next frontier," said OCEANIX Co-Founders, Itai Madamombe and Marc Collins Chen, adding that the prototype would be approached at a hyper-local level, taking into account the rich social, economic, political and cultural uniqueness of Korea as the host country.



UN-Habitat's vision is to achieve "a better quality of life for all in an urbanizing world". UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action. UN-Habitat collaborates with governments, intergovernmental, UN agencies, civil society organizations, foundations, academic institutions and the private sector to achieve enduring results in addressing the challenges of urbanization. It extends support to explore the potentials of the floating cities.



Challenges in sustainable floating cities: According to researcher and TV presenter Emma Johnson "Developments are spreading out into the oceans, creating tangles of structures beneath the water's surface. This causes havoc for marine organisms and their habitats, destroying the coral reefs that nourish fisheries and protect the coastline from the harsher impact of the waves, and destabilising many precious coastal ecosystems such as salt flats and mangroves." She argues that we ought to think more about the impact of 'marine urban sprawl'. Even more minor coastal constructions can transform the seas. She and her colleagues estimate that some estuaries in Australia, the United States and Europe have had more than 50% of their natural coastline modified with artificial structures.



From a practical point of view, the day-to-day functioning of these floating cities raises questions. How will these floating cities be connected to existing mainland cities? And how will our lifestyles adapt to living on water? A resident of Amsterdam, whose floating home rocks during windy weather, tells Le Monde, "Our lights regularly sway back and forth. We have also had to counterbalance our furniture weight against that of our neighbours!" We need to transition to a way of living that is more open to the unexpected.



Floating city may also encounter problem of disease control - If the city isn't aware of or ignore proper sanitation of waste water then cholera, dysentery, and other nasty diseases will appear. It may attract raiders as ships that bring in cargo can also bring in pirates. It may also cause shifting of trade routes.



'In addition to these ecological and practical questions, there is also the social aspect: how do we build affordable housing in these floating cities? This is a key economic challenge that the Oceanix City model hopes to address. Some of the previously envisaged floating cities were aimed at the elite who were the only ones who could afford them. Current projects will have to avoid this pitfall; otherwise, they will become floating ghettos for billionaires, thus deepening inequality in the world.'



It entails a great responsibility on the policy makers, scientists, engineers, architects, environmentalists, academics and researchers to devise and select appropriate sustainable technologies to address the adverse effects of climate change. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made an important call to the Engineers of Bangladesh on "Engineers' Day" that "Engineers must play more effective role in building infrastructures tolerant to climate change and its adverse impacts, and ensuring food and energy security." It's time to pool our talents together and work hard to achieve the goal.

The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England













Recently the floating city project OCEANIX of the South Korea has attracted the attention of the millions of people across the world. It is being built in Busan under a 'historic agreement' signed by Busan Metropolitan City of the Republic of Korea, UN-Habitat and New York designers Oceanix, to help people living in the coastal areas where communities are at risk of being wiped out amid rising sea levels. It is backed by the UN to build the world's first prototype sustainable floating city gets the green light designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).The ambitious concept was first unveiled in 2019 made up of a collection of hexagonal platforms; the city is devised to withstand natural disasters like floods, tsunamis, and hurricanes. Having interconnected platforms this floating city will cover a total area of 15.5 acres, with enough space to accommodate 12,000 people. The estimated cost of the project is $200 million and is expected to be completed by 2025. The city will be split into different neighbourhoods--including living, research and lodging--covered in low-rise buildings. All built structures in the city will be kept below seven stories to create a low centre of gravity and resist wind, according to Oceanix.What is a floating city?A floating city does not actually float, but is essentially a platform that is anchored to the seabed in coastal areas. The technology is not new--it's basically the same idea as an oil rig or large dock, only with a city built on top of it.The floating city offers a number of benefits including the followings:* The floating city is envisaged as a flood-proof infrastructure that rises with the sea and produces its own food; energy and fresh water with fully integrated zero waste closed-loop systems. "Sustainable floating cities are a part of the arsenal of climate adaptation strategies available to us."* It offers environmental benefits as they are built on the water, floating city structures would maintain a lower centre of gravity, protecting them from strong waves, floods, tsunamis, and even hurricanes. The building's roofs will maximise shaded areas on the inside, providing comfort and lower cooling costs while maximising roof area for solar capture.* 'Floating cities would use resources from local solar energy, recirculating water, and food production to be fully self-reliant. The open ocean would provide an abundant, untapped source of both water and solar energy, which could be harnessed for use with new technologies like high-tech aquifers and purifiers.'* 'Rising sea levels are a serious consequence of climate change and one that requires expensive mitigation efforts to help secure protection for homes and livelihoods. Floating cities may be one solution that scientists have found to offer an alternative living space, where land is either lost or in danger of flooding.'* Philipp Hofmann, CEO of OCEANIX said: 'We are on track to delivering OCEANIX Busan and demonstrating that floating infrastructure can create new land for coastal cities looking for sustainable ways to expand onto the ocean, while adapting to sea level rise.'* The Founder and Creative Director of the BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Bjarke Ingels said: "OCEANIX's modular maritime neighbourhood will be a prototype for sustainable and resilient cities. As our first manifestation of this new form of waterborne urbanism, OCEANIX Busan will expand the city's unique character and culture from dry land into the water around it. It can also be developed at scale to serve as the foundations for future resilient communities in the most vulnerable coastal locations on the frontlines of climate change."* In floating cities, 'cages under each platform could be used to keep scallops, kelp, or other seafood, while waste from the fish could be used to fertilise plants. Inhabitants will have to live off a 'primarily plant-based diet', which will reduce strain on space, energy and water resources.'* In a floating city, 'each neighbourhood will treat and replenish its own water, reduce and recycle resources, and provide innovative urban agriculture.'* Ease of heavy transport as there is no usual transport system and capable of moving massive amounts of cargo on water via ships.* Beautiful scenery enhances tourism - pretty views and water-side parks are a huge draw. Make them pretty magnificent enough and people will come from all over the world to see them.* Strategic Control - especially in the case of rivers, placing a city along a river offers an excellent way to control access to up-river, down-river.History of floating city: The concept of floating city originates from the long history of Human's living on the water. It could be from the chinampas of the Aztec Empire to the canal city of Venice, Italy. The floating city of Venice, one of the most extraordinary cities in the world was built on 118 islands in the middle of the Venetian Lagoon at the head of the Adriatic Sea in Northern Italy. In Cambodia, residents of the Tonle Sap freshwater lake live in floating houses. In Perus Lake Titicaca, the Uros people live on floating islands made from bundles of reeds.Thousands of disadvantaged people in Nigeria live in Lagos in floating shantytowns. In the Netherlands, where houses float on fresh water, recently joined by a floating farm near Rotterdam; in Copenhagen, where student accommodation is tied up to the port; in Paris, where the Josephine Baker pool floats on the Seine river. In Singapore, there is a real floating stage in the very centre of the city. Interestingly, Bangladesh also entered into the list of the floating cities of the world by establishing the Floating City App in the Korail Wet Slum in the capital city of Dhaka in 2017 (at the cost of US$53,000 to design, build and deliver by the Dutch aid organization Cordaid).There have been numerous projects involving floating utopias: in the 1960s the Japanese Metabolist architects, led by Kenzo Tange, envisaged living in sprawling maritime cities in Tokyo Bay. More recently, the French architect Vincent Callebaut designed a project for a mobile floating village, with overhead wind turbines to make it energy self-sufficient. Bridges, solar panels, wind turbines and runways are just some of the many infrastructures that have already seen floating versions take shape. There have been numerous plans to build floating recreational cities, somewhere between a giant cruise ship and a mobile version of a luxury seaside resort. Some Silicon Valley billionaires, tempted to live in seclusion in international waters to avoid paying taxes, even gave some thought to financing the construction of floating cities where they could set up their businesses on the high seas.Presently the Government of the Maldives revealed plans for the world's first true island city (Maldives Floating City) will begin construction in 2022. The designer is the Netherlands-based Dutch Docklands, the global leader in floating infrastructure. It will be a series of honeycomb-like hexagonal maze rows covering an area of about 200 hectares. The complex will include thousands of homes, plenty of commercial space for stores and necessaries, and a hospital and school for locals to use. While the complex is anchored to the barrier islands, this will likely be a modular connection that can be extended as the sea level rises-perhaps even submerging the barrier islands in the future. (To be continued)Potentials for sustainable floating cities: 'It is expected that by 2030, five billion of the earth's population will live in cities. This growth in urbanisation results in significant challenges pertaining to environmental and social sustainability. Most of the cities are located near the coastal areas and thus under the threat of sea rise. Experts found warming oceans and melting land ice had caused sea levels to rise by 0.12 inches per year, higher than any time seen in the last century.Some studies have been going on to explore sustainable floating cities with the key sustainable factors as an alternative to meet the requirement of future urbanisation. The top-ranked factors include energy, water, food, waste, mobility and habitat regeneration. The studies suggest that there are different arrangements and techniques available to meet the requirement of future sustainable floating cities. These initiatives aim first and foremost to exploit new building potential in places where land is limited, but they can also be seen as technical experiments that help us to prepare for the consequences of climate change. The discussion reveals that the concept of floating cities is at its initial stage and has the potential for multidisciplinary research.'"Sustainable floating cities are a part of the arsenal of climate adaptation strategies available to us. Instead of fighting with water, let us learn to live in harmony with it. We look forward to developing climate adaptation and nature-based solutions through the floating city concept, and Busan is the ideal choice to deploy the prototype," said the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, MaimunahMohd Sharif, stressing that the battle to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals would be won or lost in cities.Coastal cities are facing unique demographic, environmental, economic, social and spatial challenges. With nowhere to expand, rapid urban population growth is pushing people closer to the water, driving housing costs to prohibitive levels, and squeezing the poorest families out."With the complex changes facing coastal cities, we need a new vision where it is possible for people, nature and technology to co-exist. There is no better place than Busan to take the first step towards sustainable human settlements on the ocean, proudly built by Korea for the world," said Busan's Mayor Park Heong-joon. Busan is also bidding for World Expo 2030."Sea level rise is a formidable threat, but sustainable floating infrastructure can help solve this looming catastrophe. We are excited to make history with Busan and UN-Habitat in ushering in humanity's next frontier," said OCEANIX Co-Founders, Itai Madamombe and Marc Collins Chen, adding that the prototype would be approached at a hyper-local level, taking into account the rich social, economic, political and cultural uniqueness of Korea as the host country.UN-Habitat's vision is to achieve "a better quality of life for all in an urbanizing world". UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries to promote transformative change in cities and human settlements through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action. UN-Habitat collaborates with governments, intergovernmental, UN agencies, civil society organizations, foundations, academic institutions and the private sector to achieve enduring results in addressing the challenges of urbanization. It extends support to explore the potentials of the floating cities.Challenges in sustainable floating cities: According to researcher and TV presenter Emma Johnson "Developments are spreading out into the oceans, creating tangles of structures beneath the water's surface. This causes havoc for marine organisms and their habitats, destroying the coral reefs that nourish fisheries and protect the coastline from the harsher impact of the waves, and destabilising many precious coastal ecosystems such as salt flats and mangroves." She argues that we ought to think more about the impact of 'marine urban sprawl'. Even more minor coastal constructions can transform the seas. She and her colleagues estimate that some estuaries in Australia, the United States and Europe have had more than 50% of their natural coastline modified with artificial structures.From a practical point of view, the day-to-day functioning of these floating cities raises questions. How will these floating cities be connected to existing mainland cities? And how will our lifestyles adapt to living on water? A resident of Amsterdam, whose floating home rocks during windy weather, tells Le Monde, "Our lights regularly sway back and forth. We have also had to counterbalance our furniture weight against that of our neighbours!" We need to transition to a way of living that is more open to the unexpected.Floating city may also encounter problem of disease control - If the city isn't aware of or ignore proper sanitation of waste water then cholera, dysentery, and other nasty diseases will appear. It may attract raiders as ships that bring in cargo can also bring in pirates. It may also cause shifting of trade routes.'In addition to these ecological and practical questions, there is also the social aspect: how do we build affordable housing in these floating cities? This is a key economic challenge that the Oceanix City model hopes to address. Some of the previously envisaged floating cities were aimed at the elite who were the only ones who could afford them. Current projects will have to avoid this pitfall; otherwise, they will become floating ghettos for billionaires, thus deepening inequality in the world.'It entails a great responsibility on the policy makers, scientists, engineers, architects, environmentalists, academics and researchers to devise and select appropriate sustainable technologies to address the adverse effects of climate change. The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made an important call to the Engineers of Bangladesh on "Engineers' Day" that "Engineers must play more effective role in building infrastructures tolerant to climate change and its adverse impacts, and ensuring food and energy security." It's time to pool our talents together and work hard to achieve the goal.The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh and writes from England