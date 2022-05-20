Vicarious sense of power plagues society

With great power comes great responsibility" is an ancient saying which remains relevant till date. It is also in no doubt that this saying will remain relevant as long as mankind exists. This particular proverb tells us that the power does not come in solitude but brings along responsibilities with it as well. It further impliedly reminds us that the one with the power also has to exercise it.



At first, it might seem that it is natural for the one with the power to be responsible for the duties pertaining to it. However, the significance of this implied meaning can be realised from the current affairs of our society. The wielding of authority with a vicarious sense of power in our society has become so common that the contrary actions seem to be unnatural nowadays.



Vicarious sense of power in this context means that a power which is not mine to wield but as it is within the authority of someone close to me, I feel entitled to exercise such power as a substitute of the person with the legitimate authority. If we actually look around us, then we can see that the vicarious sense of power is so evidently common that we might as well think of it as a natural part of our society.



The recent incident of exercising of such "power" by a Minister's wife was able to completely ignore the administrative procedure and order the removal of a TTE. This incident became a sensation in the entire Bangladesh as it received an ample amount of media attention.



The TTE's removal order has been withdrawn as of now. But the DCO who ordered the order might as well become the only scapegoat in this whole charade.



However, if we look into the reality of our society, then can we actually say that the incident of the minister's wife is anything new or an isolated one? Is it something that we face rarely and thus, the news broke out which created a countrywide sensation? In my point of view, it is not the case at all.



Instead, it is evident that it is one of the rarest of cases where the vicarious sense of power and the wielding of non-existent authority seemed unnatural to us. Maybe, it was because it involved the wife of a Minister and the media reported it in such a sensational way that we felt it to be unnatural.



Nevertheless, it still begs the question, why do we not find the vicarious sense of power to be unnatural in other cases?



Whether it is the executive branches, educational institutions, services, local government bodies, media houses, businesses etc., anywhere you look, you will find the existence of the vicarious sense of power.



In the cases of administrative service or police service or media houses or any other institution for that matter, the people close to a person with authority seem to be wearing the halo of the same authority.



Interestingly, this vicarious sense of power does not exist only among the family members or relatives or friends of a person with authority. Instead, subordinates or staff of a person or office with authority have the same sense of power.



It has spread to the extent that a person with a selfie with the person with the authority or a Facebook friend of such a person with authority also starts claiming to exercise the same authority. Surprisingly, it has gotten a tacit acceptance of our society to a certain extent.



If you ask me about the incident of the minister's wife, I would say that the fault lies less on her and more on the society. I am not at all advocating on her behalf, instead, I am asking everyone to look at the larger picture here. People have been giving legitimacy to the vicarious sense of power for such a long time that it has turned into a natural social phenomenon in our society.



The existence of the vicarious sense of power has become a disease which has been plaguing our society for a long time. If we really want a cure to this disease, we must change our mentality. We cannot treat incidents based on the sensation it has created and make it an isolated one. Such change will of course require a massive awareness at every level of the society.



Whether I am a journalist or a service holder or a minister, it is my responsibility to not only exercise my power appropriately but make sure that it is not being illegitimately wielded by someone else no matter how close that person is to me. If we pick and choose the incidents that we are going to react to then the presence of the vicarious sense of power will never cease to exist.



We cannot expect others to follow the suit of abhorring the concept of the vicarious sense of power while we ourselves remain oblivious to it. As this disease exists at every single level of society and not just among so called VIPs, this social change will definitely require the collective goodwill of the society.



We can only hope that such change will start one day and then spread to the every corner of the society.

Akhlak-Ul-Islam Tusar, Final Year Law Student at East West University





















