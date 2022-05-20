

Don’t we have any system in place against repeated theft of billions of taka?



The financial scam, one of the biggest in the nation's history, has been dominating news across all media platforms for the last several days. According to various news organizations, the runaway businessman has allegedly embezzled large sum of money ranging from Tk 1,000 crore to Tk 10,000 crore. So, Bangladeshis both within and outside the country are reacting with shock, surprise and also anger.



Alongside the traditional media of Bangladesh, social media is also erupting with fury at the massive financial fraud committed by the fugitive businessman. Many activists from Bangladesh and many others from around the world are updating their status on Facebook with eye-catching posts on the misappropriation of the money. They too are reacting with shock, surprise and anger. Some are mocking the government for its failure to stop the embezzlement.



Why doesn't Bangladesh have a mechanism in place that can prevent theft of thousands of crores of taka? When will Bangladesh be strict enough against stealing of people's money by corrupt businessmen and politicians? Isn't there any arrangement for safekeeping the national wealth of Bangladesh? These are some of the questions many social media users are asking and debating about after the most recent financial scandal of the country.



And these questions are not unfair either in view of a series of financial scams in recent years in Bangladesh. And like on all other occasions, Bangladeshi people at home and abroad are following the news of the latest financial fraud as well with a mix of both concern and great interest. Why not? The alleged embezzlement of such a large sum of Bangladesh's hard-earned money has shaken the financial institutions across the country.



Who is PK Halder and what actually has he done? His full legal name is Prashanta Kumar Halder. He is a retired Bangladeshi banker. He fled to India in October 2019 after allegedly stealing thousands of crores of taka from several Bangladeshi financial institutions and since then he had been living in India's West Bengal state altering his real name and identities. Just a few days ago, he was captured along with some of his associates in India by officials of Indian government's Directorate of Enforcement.



How did he steal the money and what was the secret of his scam? Halder held the highest and second highest positions of multiple financial institutions of Bangladesh. According to local media, during this time and after his retirement from NRB Global Bank, he took over several financial companies by purchasing their majority shares. Then he started his actual alleged scam--he took loans from these institutions in the name of fictitious companies and transferred the money to different individuals and organizations.



There are more intriguing questions and the answer to these questions can be found only after a thorough and full investigation. How did he manage to easily flee to India ending his living permanently in Bangladesh? How did he manage to live in India's West Bengal state for such a long time even though he was a fugitive Bangladeshi businessman and wanted in Bangladesh? How did he manage to alter his real name and identities in West Bengal and do even business under fraudulent documents?



According to several media organizations of both Bangladesh and India, he was living in the West Bengal state under the name of Shibshankar Halder. He reportedly obtained a ration card, a voter ID and also a permanent account number for tax purposes. He is also reported to have bought property and built dozens of luxury homes in West Bengal. Interestingly, even though wanted in Bangladesh, Halder managed to live and do business freely in a place not very far from Bangladesh under the nose of both West Bengal and Kolkata Police.



He was finally captured by officials of the Directorate of Enforcement of Indian government. It is a law enforcement and economic intelligence agency responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting financial crimes in India. It is part of the Department of Revenue under Indian government's Ministry of Finance. The Directorate of Enforcement is a multidisciplinary organization mandated with investigation of offence of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.



PK Halder's name is the newest addition to a long list of corrupt businessmen and high officials, who have allegedly embezzled billions of taka in recent years in Bangladesh. The Hallmark-Sonali Bank loan scam is another massive financial fraud committed in the country between 2010 and 2012. The Ruposhi Bangla Hotel branch of the state-owned Sonali Bank gave loans amounting to billions of Bangladeshi taka to the little-known Hallmark Group and five other companies.



And sadly all these financial scams have happened under the watch of the Awami League government badly tarnishing its image and exposing the vulnerability of Bangladesh to repeated embezzlements of the nation's wealth which is, in other words, the people's money. On Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's watch, Bangladesh has also experienced the golden years of its economic prosperity achieving per capita income to nearly $3,000and graduating from its least-developed status to a developing country.



This interesting paradox takes us back to the question with which this article has begun. Don't we have a system in place against repeated theft of billions of taka? This is the question of each and every patriotic Bangladeshi at home and abroad who love their country today--after another alleged embezzlement of thousands of crores of taka by PK Halder. People wouldn't be that much concerned had this been first time in the country. Theft of nation's wealth or the people's money has now become a recurring phenomenon in Bangladesh.



We do have an agency called Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU that operates under Bangladesh Bank. This agency is responsible for investigating money laundering, terrorism financing and suspicious transactions. However, so far the BFIU has mostly failed to live up to the expectations with which it was initially established back in 2002 under the name of "Anti-Money Laundering Department."Bangladesh saw at least three major money laundering cases in recent years, namely Destiny, Hallmark-Sonali Bank and now PK Halder.



Even though they sound frustrating, financial scams involving thousands of crores of taka have now become a recurring phenomenon in Bangladesh due to lack of an effective mechanism to prevent them from happening. There should be layer after layer of security in a variety of forms at multiple levels to guard against such scams and protect the wealth of the nation which is also the people's money.

The writer is a Toronto-based

journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist













Bangladeshis at home and abroad are raising their eyebrows at the sensational news of alleged embezzlement of thousands of crores of taka by PK Halder, a fugitive businessman of the country who was hiding in the neighbouring West Bengal state of India for several years and just arrested by officials of India's law enforcement and economic intelligence agency.The financial scam, one of the biggest in the nation's history, has been dominating news across all media platforms for the last several days. According to various news organizations, the runaway businessman has allegedly embezzled large sum of money ranging from Tk 1,000 crore to Tk 10,000 crore. So, Bangladeshis both within and outside the country are reacting with shock, surprise and also anger.Alongside the traditional media of Bangladesh, social media is also erupting with fury at the massive financial fraud committed by the fugitive businessman. Many activists from Bangladesh and many others from around the world are updating their status on Facebook with eye-catching posts on the misappropriation of the money. They too are reacting with shock, surprise and anger. Some are mocking the government for its failure to stop the embezzlement.Why doesn't Bangladesh have a mechanism in place that can prevent theft of thousands of crores of taka? When will Bangladesh be strict enough against stealing of people's money by corrupt businessmen and politicians? Isn't there any arrangement for safekeeping the national wealth of Bangladesh? These are some of the questions many social media users are asking and debating about after the most recent financial scandal of the country.And these questions are not unfair either in view of a series of financial scams in recent years in Bangladesh. And like on all other occasions, Bangladeshi people at home and abroad are following the news of the latest financial fraud as well with a mix of both concern and great interest. Why not? The alleged embezzlement of such a large sum of Bangladesh's hard-earned money has shaken the financial institutions across the country.Who is PK Halder and what actually has he done? His full legal name is Prashanta Kumar Halder. He is a retired Bangladeshi banker. He fled to India in October 2019 after allegedly stealing thousands of crores of taka from several Bangladeshi financial institutions and since then he had been living in India's West Bengal state altering his real name and identities. Just a few days ago, he was captured along with some of his associates in India by officials of Indian government's Directorate of Enforcement.How did he steal the money and what was the secret of his scam? Halder held the highest and second highest positions of multiple financial institutions of Bangladesh. According to local media, during this time and after his retirement from NRB Global Bank, he took over several financial companies by purchasing their majority shares. Then he started his actual alleged scam--he took loans from these institutions in the name of fictitious companies and transferred the money to different individuals and organizations.There are more intriguing questions and the answer to these questions can be found only after a thorough and full investigation. How did he manage to easily flee to India ending his living permanently in Bangladesh? How did he manage to live in India's West Bengal state for such a long time even though he was a fugitive Bangladeshi businessman and wanted in Bangladesh? How did he manage to alter his real name and identities in West Bengal and do even business under fraudulent documents?According to several media organizations of both Bangladesh and India, he was living in the West Bengal state under the name of Shibshankar Halder. He reportedly obtained a ration card, a voter ID and also a permanent account number for tax purposes. He is also reported to have bought property and built dozens of luxury homes in West Bengal. Interestingly, even though wanted in Bangladesh, Halder managed to live and do business freely in a place not very far from Bangladesh under the nose of both West Bengal and Kolkata Police.He was finally captured by officials of the Directorate of Enforcement of Indian government. It is a law enforcement and economic intelligence agency responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting financial crimes in India. It is part of the Department of Revenue under Indian government's Ministry of Finance. The Directorate of Enforcement is a multidisciplinary organization mandated with investigation of offence of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.PK Halder's name is the newest addition to a long list of corrupt businessmen and high officials, who have allegedly embezzled billions of taka in recent years in Bangladesh. The Hallmark-Sonali Bank loan scam is another massive financial fraud committed in the country between 2010 and 2012. The Ruposhi Bangla Hotel branch of the state-owned Sonali Bank gave loans amounting to billions of Bangladeshi taka to the little-known Hallmark Group and five other companies.And sadly all these financial scams have happened under the watch of the Awami League government badly tarnishing its image and exposing the vulnerability of Bangladesh to repeated embezzlements of the nation's wealth which is, in other words, the people's money. On Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's watch, Bangladesh has also experienced the golden years of its economic prosperity achieving per capita income to nearly $3,000and graduating from its least-developed status to a developing country.This interesting paradox takes us back to the question with which this article has begun. Don't we have a system in place against repeated theft of billions of taka? This is the question of each and every patriotic Bangladeshi at home and abroad who love their country today--after another alleged embezzlement of thousands of crores of taka by PK Halder. People wouldn't be that much concerned had this been first time in the country. Theft of nation's wealth or the people's money has now become a recurring phenomenon in Bangladesh.We do have an agency called Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU that operates under Bangladesh Bank. This agency is responsible for investigating money laundering, terrorism financing and suspicious transactions. However, so far the BFIU has mostly failed to live up to the expectations with which it was initially established back in 2002 under the name of "Anti-Money Laundering Department."Bangladesh saw at least three major money laundering cases in recent years, namely Destiny, Hallmark-Sonali Bank and now PK Halder.Even though they sound frustrating, financial scams involving thousands of crores of taka have now become a recurring phenomenon in Bangladesh due to lack of an effective mechanism to prevent them from happening. There should be layer after layer of security in a variety of forms at multiple levels to guard against such scams and protect the wealth of the nation which is also the people's money.The writer is a Toronto-basedjournalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest columnist