Litchi, mango starts appearing in Khulna markets



The photo shows litchi being sold at a market in East Rupsha area in Khulna City on Monday. photo: observer

The fruit shops of Khulna are now brimming with the delicious summer fruits. The price of litchis and mangoes are within the grasp of customers amid bumper production, with high demand in the city markets.

During a visit to several fruit retailers in the city on Wednesday, this reporter found different varieties of mangoes like Gopalvog and Gobinda being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg. People are seen purchasing mango and litchi in different makeshift markets in the city.

Seasonal traders set up makeshift shops at different points in the city ,especially at Boro Bazar, Clay Road, KCC's Sandha Bazar (evening kitchen market), ,Dakbangla, Picture Palace intersection, Moyla Pota intersection, West Makwat Road, Rupsha Bazar, Bhairab Stand Road, Kalibari Road, KD Ghosh Road, New Market area, Khalishpur, and Daulatpur kitchen markets with eye-catching fruits.

Meanwhile, varieties of litchi including Bombai, Bedana and China-3, were seen selling at reasonable prices.

Litchi seller Amjad Hossain at KCC Sondha Bazar area told The Daily Observer correspondent, "Bombai litchi per 100 pieces is Tk 200 to Tk 300, Bedana is Tk 300-Tk 350, and China-3 is Tk 250-Tk 300."

In the advent of the season, every 100 litchi fruits are being sold at Taka 250 to 300 based on quality and size.

The sellers said, the price is high as the supply is scanty but the price will be reduced to some extent when the supply will be enhanced within the next couple of days.

Trader Ibrahim Mia at the Boro Bazar area said, many farmers are harvesting immature litchi with the hope of getting more money. Akram Uddin, a customer expressed his satisfaction over the litchi prices.

Another customer, Touhidul Islam Tuhin, said, "The prices are satisfactory, thanks to the large quantities of fruits in stock. I hope the prices stay like this."

The customers also demanded that the authorities concerned monitor and take proper measures if traders are found using harmful chemicals, such as formalin, to keep fruits from rotting.

