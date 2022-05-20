Lightning strike kills farmer in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, May 19: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Khaliajuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jakarul Mia, 35, son of Akkeb Ali, a resident of Ekarhatia Village under Atpara Upazila.

Local sources said Jakarul went to a paddy field in Khaliajuri Upazila for harvesting in the afternoon. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him at around 4:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Khaliajuri Police Station Mojibur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.












