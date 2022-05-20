Two to die, four get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced two people including a woman to death and four others to life-term of imprisonment in two separate murder cases in two districts- Laxmipur and Sirajganj.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced four people including a woman to life-term in jail for killing a madrasa girl in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 10:45am.

The condemned convicts are: Anwar Hossain, Prakash Al Alamin, Prakash Koila, and Akhi Akhter alias Prakash Ruma, residents of the upazila.

The court also fined Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, the body of Rozina, 15, a ninth grader at Mirganj Khadizatul Kobra Madrasa, was found on December 11, 2016.

The deceased's foster mother Mnwara Begum lodged a murder case with Raipur Police Station (PS).

Following this, police arrested the four and submitted a charge-sheet to the court on June 28 in 2017 after investigation.

Later, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday morning after examining the case records and 12 witnesses.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband in Shahjadpur Upazila in 2019.

District and Sessions Judge Fazle-Khoda- Md Nazir handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts are Mst Mukti Khatun, 22, wife of Monirul Haque, and her lover Md Saidul Islam Tushar alias Tuhin, 23, residents of Barabeel Uttarpara Village. The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the prosecution, Mukti Khatun along with her lover Saidul strangled her husband Monirul Haque, 24, son of Md Jelhaq Pramanik, on June 3, 2019.

The deceased's father lodged a murder case with Shahajadpur PS in this connection.

Following this, the verdict was pronounced on Tuesday noon.











