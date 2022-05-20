Couple electrocuted at Dumuria

DUMURIA, KHULNA, May 19: A man and his wife have been electrocuted in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abhijit Biswas, 30, a resident of Kulati Village under Gutudia Union in the upazila, and his wife Pia Biswas, 23.

Local sources said Abhijit came in contact with an electric wire at around 1:30pm while he was working in the house, which left him critically injured.

Pia Biswas, wife of Abhijit, also received severe injuries as she came forward to rescue her husband.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station Sheikh Koni Mia confirmed the incident.











