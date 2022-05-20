Video
Obituary

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA, May 19: Jamal Uddin Dulal Molla, former chairman of Aria Union Parishad in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died at his residence at 9am on Sunday. He was 78.
He had been suffering from various diseases including old-age complications.
His namaz-e-janaza was held in Aria area after Asr prayer on Sunday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area. He left behind his wife, four sons, three daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.







