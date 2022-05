Subarnachar Upazila Fisheries Office in Noakhali distributed 10 heifers











Subarnachar Upazila Fisheries Office in Noakhali distributed 10 heifers among 10 marginal fishermen under the Hilsa Resources Development and Management Project. The distribution programme was organized on the Upazila Parishad field on Thursday. Noakhali District Fisheries Officer Iqbal Hossain was present as chief guest while Subarnachar UNO Chaity Sarba Bidya presided over the programme. Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Farhad Hossain Chowdhury Bahar, Fisheries Officer Khorshed Alam and Agriculture Officer Harunur Rashid were also present during the distribution. photo: observer