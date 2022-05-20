Seven people killed, 10 injured in separate road mishaps

Seven people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and at least 10 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur and Sirajganj, on Wednesday and Thursday.

GOPALGANJ: An imam of a local mosque was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district at dawn on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mintu Sheikh, 48, son of Fazar Sheikh, a resident of Chhotakharkandi Village in the upazila. He was an imam of a mosque in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kashiani Police Station (PS) Mohammad Masud Raihan said Mintu Sheikh was going to mosque from home at around 4:30am.

At that time, a passenger-laden bus hit him near Dulal Shaher Bus Stand on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three day-labourers were killed and seven others injured as a paddy-laden lorry overturned on the Amnura-Noagula Road in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Bulbul, 35, son of Ilias Hossain, Montu, 52, son of late Monsur Ali, and Asadul, 26, son of Naushed Ali, residents of Shibganj and Sadar upazilas in the district respectively.

Police and local sources said some day-labourers were returning home with their waged paddy by a lorry. On the way, the lorry overturned in the Paoli area after losing its control over the steering at around 4:30pm, which left Bulbul dead on the spot and nine others injured.

Later, Montu and Asadul succumbed to their injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Critically injured seven labourers were rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital and Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

JAMALPUR: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) was killed in a road accident in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Babul Hasan, 23, a resident of Char Magurihat Village under Chikajani Union in the upazila. He was a joint convener of Chikajani Union unit of BCL.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle in Sanandabari area in the afternoon, leaving motorcyclist Babul critically injured.

Later, locals rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

The OC of Dewanganj Model PS confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A woman and a minor child have been killed and three others injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Rabeya Sultana, 26, daughter of Abdur Razzak, a resident of Banbaria Village, and Ayesha Siddiqa, 6, daughter of Nazmul Hossain of Kaddarmor area under Sadar Upazila.

The injured are Aklima, mother of deceased Ayesha, Rahima Khatun, Ayesha's maternal grandmother, and van-puller Bhola.

Quoting locals, police said a truck hit a van in Mulbari Rail Crossing area at around 12pm, leaving two of its passengers Rabeya and Ayesha dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured were admitted to the hospital.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Bangabandhu Bridge West PS OC Mosaddek Hossain confirmed the incident.













