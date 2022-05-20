Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

52 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Natore

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

A total of 52 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in three days.
RAJSHAHI: A total of 48 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.
Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday    morning.
He said among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants and 15 were drug addicts.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
He said among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrants and 15 were drug addicts.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions at that time.
Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.
On the other hand, a man was arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) along with firearms in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The arrested person is Rakibul Islam Shanto, son of Badshah Hossain, a resident of Dhadaspur Village in the upazila.
RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gokulpur area at night and arrested him.
At that time, two shooter guns, a mobile phone set and a SIM card were also seized from his possession.
Later, the arrested was handed over to Bagha Police Station (PS).
A case under the Arms Act was filed against him with the PS in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.
NATORE: Police arrested four persons in connection with a murder case in the district on Tuesday.
The arrested are Sajib, Mehidi Hasan, Rabiul and Sagore. All of them are members of a snatching gang in the district.
Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumer Saha informed the matter to the local journalists in a press conference at his office room on Tuesday.
He said the accused snatched an easy-bike from its driver Khorshed Alam Milon technically by renting it as passengers from Bonpara. When the easy-bike reached in Ghat Chilan area on the way to Lalpur Upazila from Bonpara, they killed Khorshed Alam and fled away from the scene with the vehicle.
Khorshed Alam was a resident of Mahishbhanga Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
A case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection.
Following this, police arrested the four after conducting separate drives in different areas of the district, the SP added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Litchi, mango starts appearing in Khulna markets
Lightning strike kills farmer in Netrakona
Two to die, four get life term in murder cases
Couple electrocuted at Dumuria
Obituary
Subarnachar Upazila Fisheries Office in Noakhali distributed 10 heifers
Seven people killed, 10 injured in separate road mishaps
52 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Natore


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft