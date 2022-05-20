52 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Natore

A total of 52 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Natore, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 48 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants and 15 were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Monday night till Tuesday morning, arrested 25 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said among the arrestees, ten had arrest warrants and 15 were drug addicts.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions at that time.

Legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

On the other hand, a man was arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) along with firearms in Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Rakibul Islam Shanto, son of Badshah Hossain, a resident of Dhadaspur Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Gokulpur area at night and arrested him.

At that time, two shooter guns, a mobile phone set and a SIM card were also seized from his possession.

Later, the arrested was handed over to Bagha Police Station (PS).

A case under the Arms Act was filed against him with the PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

NATORE: Police arrested four persons in connection with a murder case in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested are Sajib, Mehidi Hasan, Rabiul and Sagore. All of them are members of a snatching gang in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Liton Kumer Saha informed the matter to the local journalists in a press conference at his office room on Tuesday.

He said the accused snatched an easy-bike from its driver Khorshed Alam Milon technically by renting it as passengers from Bonpara. When the easy-bike reached in Ghat Chilan area on the way to Lalpur Upazila from Bonpara, they killed Khorshed Alam and fled away from the scene with the vehicle.

Khorshed Alam was a resident of Mahishbhanga Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.

A case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested the four after conducting separate drives in different areas of the district, the SP added.













