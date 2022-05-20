Three minor children drown in three districts

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Bogura and Kurigram, in three days.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a water body in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Azgar Hossain, 5, son of Ismail Hossain, a resident of Boalia area under Char Falkon Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Azgar fell in a water body nearby the house at noon while his family members were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local doctor, where he was declared dead.

Char Falkon Union Parishad Chairman Mosharrof Hossain Bagha confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor child drowned in a pond Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Momin, 2, son of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Khidirpara Village under Zianagar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abdul Momin fell down in a pond while he was playing near its bank.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge of Dupchanchia Police Station Alef Uddin confirmed the incident.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Jewel Hasan, a resident of Abdul Haqim Dararpar Village under Ulipur Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah fell in a ditch nearby the house at noon while his relatives were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the ditch and rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Office Dr Suvash Chandra Sarker confirmed the incident.











