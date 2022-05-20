Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Teacher jailed on charge of forgery

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, May 19: A court in the district sent a headmaster of a school to jail after denying bail in a case of forging the signature of the president and withdrawing government grant money from the school's joint account.
The name of the head teacher is Khadija Begum. She is the headmaster of Purba Ramramsen Government Primary School in the upazila.
Advocate Ashraful Alam, plaintiff's lawyer in the case, said that Khadija Begum forged the signature of President Abu Musa and withdrew Tk 82,000 in two instalments from an account jointly signed by the president and the headmaster of the school.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Litchi, mango starts appearing in Khulna markets
Lightning strike kills farmer in Netrakona
Two to die, four get life term in murder cases
Couple electrocuted at Dumuria
Obituary
Subarnachar Upazila Fisheries Office in Noakhali distributed 10 heifers
Seven people killed, 10 injured in separate road mishaps
52 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Natore


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft