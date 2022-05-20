Teacher jailed on charge of forgery

KURIGRAM, May 19: A court in the district sent a headmaster of a school to jail after denying bail in a case of forging the signature of the president and withdrawing government grant money from the school's joint account.

The name of the head teacher is Khadija Begum. She is the headmaster of Purba Ramramsen Government Primary School in the upazila.

Advocate Ashraful Alam, plaintiff's lawyer in the case, said that Khadija Begum forged the signature of President Abu Musa and withdrew Tk 82,000 in two instalments from an account jointly signed by the president and the headmaster of the school.











