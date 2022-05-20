Four females among 6 found dead

Six people including four females have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Noakhali, on Wednesday.

COX'S BAZAR: Two female tourists were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Marfua Khanam, 23, and Laboni Aktar, 20, hailed from Dhaka.

Additional Superintend of police (ASP) Md Rafiqul Islam said that Marfua, who had checked into Hotel Royal Tulip with a man named Nasir Uddin, was rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital after she complained of breathing problems on Wednesday afternoon.

She was declared dead on arrival by the on-duty doctors at the hospital, the ASP said.

Major Rafiqul Islam (retired), security in-charge of the hotel, said that the two had identified themselves as husband and wife at the time of check-in in the morning.

ASP Rafiqul said the body was kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Nasir was detained for questioning, and he admitted to his affair with the woman.

"Legal action will be taken after we get a complaint from the woman's family," the ASP added.

Meanwhile, Laboni died after undergoing treatment for four days at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Laboni came to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka with her four friends and checked into Hotel Beach Holiday on May 11. On May 14, her friends rushed her to Sadar Hospital after she fell sick, said ASP Rafiqul.

Two of her friends, Kamrul Alam, 20, and Arif Rahman Nilu, 21, have been detained in connection with her death, the ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from a house in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Sultan Ali, 45, and his wife Isnehar Begum, residents of Kathalbaria Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque said locals found the bodies in a house that was closed from inside at around 3pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Police assumed that Sultan might have committed suicide by hanging himself and Isnehar taking poisons.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

Puthia Circle ASP Imran Zakaria confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the floating body of a man tied with its hands and legs from the Madhumati Beel Route Channel at Malenga in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 35, son of Basar Biswas, a resident of Kumaria Village in Kashiani Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Belal Hossain floating in the channel in Ulpur Union of the upazila at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Belal Hossain might have been murdered, and his body was dumped in the river.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a housewife in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sakhina Akhter Nishu, 24, was the wife of Soleman of Kalikapur Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Jamal Uddin of Mirwarispur Village in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

Police sources said members of her in-laws' family found the senseless body of Sakhina Akhter at dawn, and took her to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's uncle Shahjahan Saju alleged that Sakhina Akhter might have been killed by her husband over family dispute.











