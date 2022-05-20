Video
Home Countryside

Sale of dyed hybrid fishes rampant at Sadullapur

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184
Our Correspondent

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, May 19: Attractively dyed hybrid fishes are selling as local ones in Sadullapur Upazila of the district.
'Original local, price a bit high' is the selling trick being practised by unscrupulous traders at different haats and bazaars.
Common consumers are being made fool by them while selling farmed cat fish and stinging cat fishes. Such trickery sales of different hybrid fishes were seen at Dhaperhat Bazar in the upazila in recent times.
One seller Anil Chandra was colouring hybrid cat fish and stinging cat fish by unloading these into a pot of red dye-mixed water from another pot.
Seeing their attractive colour, consumers were thronging his shop. He was selling those at exorbitant  prices.
Farmed hybrid fishes are being sold to local fish wholesalers. After setting shops besides warehouses, retail traders are selling various dyed fishes. Consuming these fishes, many are suffering from various diseases, it was learnt.
There has been no anti-adulteration campaign in these bazaars for a long time. A fish adulteration competition is going on in such retail outlets.
Dyed fishes are also selling in other areas like Bakshiganj, Mirpur, Naldanga, and Bhatgram.
A fish purchaser at Dhaperhat Bazar Khalilur Rahman Ruku said, "I had purchased one kilogram cat fish after being influenced to see these as local catches from an old Shiriparh Canal. But we came to know its origin after cooking. The curry was not tasty. After then I have understood the fishes were dyed."
When asked, Anil Chandra said, "According to instructions from Mahajan, I am used to do it (dying) for a long time. If not dyed, public don't want to buy. Expecting higher profit, we are doing it."
When informed General Secretary of Dhaperhat Bazar Shop Owners' Association Abdul Khalek Mandal about dyed fishes, a team instantly went to Dhaperhat Bazar and seized dyed fishes. According to the association norm, the seller will be tried, he added.
He further said, "From now-onward, we will oversee bazaar regularly, so none gets engaged in   such act."
President of Dhaperhat-Bazar Managing Committee and Union Chairman Shafiqul Kabir Mintu said, "I have heard about it. Talks will be held with anti-adulteration authorities to discontinue selling of dyed fishes."
Sadullapur Upazila Fisheries Officer Sirajam Munira Sumi said, "I am not aware of selling dyed fishes. After inquiry, measures will be taken."


