Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel coalition becomes minority govt after Arab MP quits

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

JERUSALEM, May 19: A left-wing Arab Israeli lawmaker quit the governing coalition on Thursday, citing among other factors police aggression at an Al Jazeera reporter's funeral, rendering the government a minority in parliament.
The decision by Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi of the dovish Meretz party leaves the coalition headed by right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with just 59 out of 120 seats in Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
The development does not, however, necessarily indicate that the coalition -- an alliance of parties ranging from the Jewish right and Israeli doves to an Arab Muslim party -- is set to       collapse.
Approving a motion to dissolve parliament and call new elections requires 61 votes.
Several opposition lawmakers, including Zoabi and members of the Arab Joint List, are bitterly opposed to the current opposition leader, former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu -- in office from 1996 to 1999, and again from 2009 until June 2021 -- has been outspoken about his desire to topple the Bennett government, force new polls and return to power.
But the prospects of 61 opposition lawmakers supporting new elections that could return Netanyahu to power remain far from         certain.
In a letter announcing her decision to leave the coalition, Zoabi said: "Again and again the heads of the coalition have taken hawkish, rigid and right-wing stances regarding basic issues of utmost importance for Arab society."
She referred to unrest at the Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, tensions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbour of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, and "the funeral of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh."
Abu Akleh, a veteran reporter, was shot dead during an Israeli army raid in the West Bank last week.
Palestinians and the TV network said Israeli troops killed her, while Israel said she may have been killed by Palestinian gunfire or a stray shot from an Israeli sniper.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We need to build nation capable of establishing peace amid global conflicts: Modi
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister fired by the police
N Korea completes preparation for nuclear weapon test: Seoul lawmaker
Sri Lanka fuel shortage set to ease; police clash with protesters
Turkey has told allies it's a 'no' to Sweden, Finland's NATO bid: Erdogan
Biden sells renewed US leadership in first Asia trip, but N Korea looms
Israel coalition becomes minority govt after Arab MP quits
France's new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C) speaks to the press


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
Quickly resolve student
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft