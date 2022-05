France's new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C) speaks to the press











France's new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (C) speaks to the press during her first official visit since her appointment, in Les Mureaux, a suburb of Paris, on May 19. Borne, 61, is seen as an able technocrat who can negotiate prudently with unions, as the president embarks on a new package of social reforms that notably include a rise in the retirement age which risks sparking protests. photo : AFP