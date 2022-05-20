Video
Tuchel tells Chelsea to prepare

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

LONDON, MAY 19: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expects the London team to face a period of "rebuilding" following the London club's planned sale.
The Blues are blocked from making new signings or securing existing players to new deals under the strict terms of the temporary British government licence.
Owner Roman Abramovich put Chelsea on the market in early March, just days before he was sanctioned by the government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
After a lengthy bidding process, a consortium led by by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has won the battle to buy the Premier League club in a £4.25 billion ($5.2 billion) deal.
The government, however, have yet to grant a licence to complete the sale -- the final step of the purchase process -- amid concerns over Abramovich's links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Chelsea will lose Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona on free transfers at the end of the season and there is no certainty over their replacements at Stamford Bridge.    -AFP



