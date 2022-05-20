

Banani Club National Snooker Championship 2022 kicks off

Sponsored by City Bank Ltd and American Express, organised jointly by Banani Club Limited and Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation (BBSF), will conclude on May 30.

Rubel Aziz, President Banani Club Limited, Aziz Al Masud, Vice President, BBSF, Syed Mahboob, General Secretary of BBSF, Dr Zahirul Islam, Tournament Director, and Azizul Abedin, Member in charge, Billiards & Snooker, BCL were present as panelists at a press conference held on Thursday at the Banani Club premises.

Rubel Aziz, President Banani Club Limited, said, "It is our great pleasure to host the 36th National Snooker Championship 2022 in cooperation with the BBSF as part of this initiative."

"I would like to cordially invite the participants, officials, fans, and enthusiasts, to the tournament. I promise only the best services from the Banani Club to make you all feel welcome and at home," added Aziz.

Syed Mahboob, General Secretary of Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation said "I am confident that Banani Club limited will stage a successful tournament. I sincerely thank the members of the Billiards Snooker sub-committee for their hard work to stage this event."

Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Zahirul Islam, tournament director, said "It is my great pleasure and honour to welcome all the players, officials, patrons, and sports lovers to the 36th National Snooker Championship 2022. This year's tournament will see the contest between a record number of players and teams, as seasoned veterans and young promising stars battle it out for the national title."

Participating clubs are Dhaka Club, Gulshan Club, Uttara Club, Banani Club, California Pool, and Snooker, Bangladesh Billiard Center, CTG Club, Narayanganj Club, Dhaka's Breakers Pool and Snooker, Dhaka's Q and U Billiard, Dhaka's Rack and Break Billiard Center, Comilla Club, Comilla City Club, Sylhet IT and Billiard Zone, Bangladesh Cue Sports, Capital Academy Catholic club ctg, Golden Break billiard, House of billiard, Sportex, Time pass 2.

Champion and runners-up will be awarded with Tk 5 lakh and Tk 2.5 lakh respectively. The highest breaker of the tournament will also be received Tk 1 lakh.

Preliminary round matches will be played on seven frames, Pre-Quarters and Quarters will be played on seven frames and nine frames respectively, Semi-finals will be based on 9 frames whereas the final contest will have a competition on 11 frames.

















