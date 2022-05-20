We were just one wicket away from victory: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believed they could have won the two-match series opener against Sri Lanka if had they got one more wicket on day five, what was the final day of the game at Zahur Ahmed Chwodhury Stadium.

"I think the result could have been different had we got one more wicket somehow," Mominul said after the first Test ended in a draw.

"But we were able to play as a team. If we play as a team, we always get a good result. I hope this will give us the edge in Dhaka Test."

Bangladesh got a glimmer of hope to win the Test when they reduced Sri Lanka to 161-6 in its second innings about halfway through the middle session. Sri Lanka by then were leading Bangladesh by just 93 runs.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was key in reviving Bangladesh's hope taking two wickets in the morning session that included Kusal Mendis who began the day with attacking mindset, hitting home side bowlers all corner of the park.

Mendis was out for 48 off 43 balls. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (52) and Niroshan Dickwella (61 not out) resisted Bangladesh for salvaging a draw finally.

"I think pacer could have done well since the expectation was high on them recently. If they could bowl well with better line and length in the first innings, we could have been in a good position," Mominul said.

"In the second innings, we didn't get Shoriful Islam. But I would have been happy if Khaled bowled well. It is tough for spinners and pacers to get wicket in this wicket but still Taijul, Shakib bhai created chance. Specially Shakib's role is key as he stemmed the run flow of Sri Lanka in the first innings when their batters played with attacking mindset."

Bangladesh posted 465 in reply to Sri Lanka's 397 and gained a 68-run lead. Tamim Iqbal was the top-scorer for the side with 133 while Mushfiqur Rahim who became the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 5,000 runs milestone made 105. Liton Das added 88 and opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored 58.

While all the top-order batters got runs, it was captain Mominul Haque who disappointed most, being out on 2 in this benign pitch. This was the fifth straight single digit figure for Mominul in the longer version format and 10th in the last 13 innings.

Nevertheless Mominul said he was not fazed by his form.

"Honestly speaking I am not concerned with my batting," he said, adding that this was not wicket to go for the ultimate kill despite helping the batters.

"It was a good wicket but if you watch the game with full concentration, you will notice that it's not the wicket where you can go after the bowlers. It's good wicket if you just want to stay in the crease. When we tried to pace the score, Liton got out. If Liton could accompany Mushfiqur Rahim for one hour more, this can be our Test." -BSS











