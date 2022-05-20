Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka happy to draw the first Test against Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Sri Lanka batter Dhananjaya de Silva said his side is happy to draw the first Test against Bangladesh, given that the hosts had slight advantage to win the game.
The hosts raised a hope for an unlikely victory as Sri Lanka were 161-6 in its second innings about halfway through the middle session, leading by 93 runs.
Niroshan Dickwella made 61 not out and captain Dimuth Karunaratne hit 52 to play a key role in resisting a pumped-up Bangladesh bowling attack, led by Taijul Islam who claimed 4-82.
"Definitely it was going to be a draw. We knew it in the first day when they were batting also. There was a very slight chance of Bangladesh to win but the wicket didn't have anything for the bowlers. We are very happy with the draw," Dhananjaya said on Thursday.
But he believed that if Kusal Mendis could bat for sometimes more, Sri Lanka could press for a victory.
Resuming the day at 39-2, Kusal Mendis unleashed a powerful attack on Bangladeshi bowlers to help the side rotate the scoreboard rapidly. It looked Sri Lanka came up with positive mindset to force a result.
Taijul Islam then got into act, spinning one past Mendis viciously to clip off stump after he scored 48 from 43 balls.
Taijul then took the wicket of Angelo Mathews too, dismissing him for 15 ball-duck.
"That's the way he (Mendis) plays. He is naturally a gifted player who times the ball well. He wants to make runs quickly. If he gets a 75 or 80 not out, we might have had a chance to win," de Silva remarked.
Dhananjaya de Silva however also got some positives for them in the drawn match, as he believes Sri Lanka pacers are much better than Bangladesh in the match.
 "May be (Bangladesh had the upper-hand) but our pacers did better than theirs. We have a few positive in that aspect," he reckoned.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tuchel tells Chelsea to prepare
Bale deserves good Madrid farewell, says Ancelotti
'Next Messi' Bojan learned, suffered in itinerant career
Banani Club National Snooker Championship 2022 kicks off
We were just one wicket away from victory: Mominul
Sri Lanka happy to draw the first Test against Bangladesh
France Ambassador Cup Savate in July
Ctg Test concludes in draw


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
Quickly resolve student
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft