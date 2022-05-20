Video
France Ambassador Cup Savate in July

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

On the occasion of France's National Day 'Bastille Day', the 1st edition of the France Ambassador Cup Savate Championship 2022 will be held in July in Dhaka.
Some 350 tireurs (tireur - a male practitioner of savate) and tireuses (tireuse - a female practitioner) and officials from 28 teams are going to contest there.
In collaboration with the Embassy Of France in Bangladesh, the Savate Association of Bangladesh is arranging the two-day event at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.
Bangladesh Martial Art Confederation will also provide help in arranging the Championship.
Savate is a French kickboxing combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons, combining elements of boxing with graceful kicking techniques.
In November last year, French coach Jean-Pascal said that he was seeing a brighter future for Bangladesh athletes in Savate and suggested that the Bangladesh organisers put emphasis on involving more and more athletes in the discipline.
The introducer of Savate in the country and the Chairperson of Savate Development Commission Bangladesh, Shifu Dildar Hassan Dilu said that they were getting positive responses from all the sectors and are motivated to go a long way. The details of the upcoming championship will be disclosed later.







