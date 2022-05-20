Ctg Test concludes in draw



Sri Lankan and Bangladesh players greet each other at the end of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 19, 2022. photo: AFP

Sri Lanka were 260 for six in their 2nd innings till the late hour of the final day of the game as the captains of both the sides agreed to reach a decision about the fate of the game one hour before the ending time.

Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 61 at that juncture of the game while Dinesh Chandimal was not out on 39.

Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 39 for two, the gusts lost their set batter Kushal Mendis when they were on 106. The furious Kushal was stop on windy 48 off 43 hitting eight boundaries and one over boundary.

Angello Mathews, who missed a double-ton in the first innings followed Kushal yet before opening the account. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne got out after the lunch scoring 52 runs while Dhananjaya de Silva amassed 33 runs the important from Lankan's point of view is, he sustained for 60 balls in danger.

Taijul Islam was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh, who notched four for 82 while Shakib Al Hasan took one for 58 runs.

Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 397. Angelo Mathews piled up 199 runs while Kusal Mendis amassed 54 runs and Dinesh Chandimal was skittle out on 66.

The Tigers' right-arm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. Shakib Al Hasan claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.

Bangladesh in reply, were bowled out for 465 ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Tamim swung his bat for 133 runs, Mushi 105, Liton 88 and Joy chipped in with 58 runs.

Kasun Rajitha, the concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando, notched four for 60 while his peer-pacer Avishka Fernando claimed three for 72. Embuldeniya and Dhananjaya de Silva shared one wicket each.

Mathews named the Player of the match for his sublime 199-run's innings while Nayeem adjudged the Most Valuable Player for his maiden six wicket's haul.

The two sides will engage in the 2nd and the last match of the series commencing on May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.











The first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ended in a draw at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium in Chattogram on Thursday.Sri Lanka were 260 for six in their 2nd innings till the late hour of the final day of the game as the captains of both the sides agreed to reach a decision about the fate of the game one hour before the ending time.Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella was batting on 61 at that juncture of the game while Dinesh Chandimal was not out on 39.Earlier on the day, resuming from overnight's 39 for two, the gusts lost their set batter Kushal Mendis when they were on 106. The furious Kushal was stop on windy 48 off 43 hitting eight boundaries and one over boundary.Angello Mathews, who missed a double-ton in the first innings followed Kushal yet before opening the account. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne got out after the lunch scoring 52 runs while Dhananjaya de Silva amassed 33 runs the important from Lankan's point of view is, he sustained for 60 balls in danger.Taijul Islam was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh, who notched four for 82 while Shakib Al Hasan took one for 58 runs.Earlier on Sunday, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 397. Angelo Mathews piled up 199 runs while Kusal Mendis amassed 54 runs and Dinesh Chandimal was skittle out on 66.The Tigers' right-arm off-spinner Nayeem Hasan delivered his career best bowling spell in a Test innings. He hauled six wickets spending 105 runs delivering 30 overs. Shakib Al Hasan claimed three for 60 from 39 overs while Taijul Islam took the rest spending 107 runs.Bangladesh in reply, were bowled out for 465 ridding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Tamim swung his bat for 133 runs, Mushi 105, Liton 88 and Joy chipped in with 58 runs.Kasun Rajitha, the concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando, notched four for 60 while his peer-pacer Avishka Fernando claimed three for 72. Embuldeniya and Dhananjaya de Silva shared one wicket each.Mathews named the Player of the match for his sublime 199-run's innings while Nayeem adjudged the Most Valuable Player for his maiden six wicket's haul.The two sides will engage in the 2nd and the last match of the series commencing on May 23 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.