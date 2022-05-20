Video
BCB announce Tigers squad for Dhaka Test

Shoriful ruled out for one month

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Sports Reprter

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (C) walks back to the pavilion after being injured during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 18, 2022.

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (C) walks back to the pavilion after being injured during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 18, 2022.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced a 16-member Bangladesh squad for the 2nd and the last of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka commencing on May 23.
Bangladesh pace bowler Shoriful Islam has been ruled out of the second of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The speedster had been struck on his right hand while batting on May 18, the fourth day of the just late Chattogram Test.
It was the first ball of the 171st over of Bangladesh batting innings. Shoriful was on strike against Lankan quick Kasun Rajitha. The ball hit on Shoriful's right hand and he immediately left the ground and was not seen to even throw a ball for Bangladesh during the 2nd Lankan batting innings.
Later on, an X-ray confirmed a fracture on the hand which could keep him out of action for around four to five weeks.       
National Team physio Bayjedul Islam said, "Shoriful Islam had a contusion of the right hand while batting. After the fourth day's play an X-ray was carried out which revealed a fracture on the base of the 5th metacarpal bone".
"Such injuries tend to take around three weeks to heal followed by a couple of week's rehab. He will not be available to play for four to five weeks," he confirmed.
Shoriful therefore, also will miss the forthcoming West Indies tour next month.
BCB however, named no one as Shoriful's replacement since a number of back-up pacers were included in the squad for Chattogram Test including Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja and Shohidul Islam.
SQUAD
Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam.







