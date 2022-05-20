Video
Govt decides to use red mark identifying antibiotics

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has decided to use red markings on antibiotics to make them more recognizable.
In addition, on the wrapper will be written for awareness as 'Do not use without the advice of a doctor'.
Sabrina Yasmin, Assistant Director of DGDA came up with the announcement while addressing a discussion titled 'Situation of Ongoing Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) in Bangladesh and AMU Trends' organized by a joint venture of Communicable Disease Control (CDC) and The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at a hotel in the capital.
Sabrina Yasmin said, "One of the major problems in the country is the tendency to buy medicines from pharmacies without consulting a doctor. Ordinary people buy medicines from pharmacies when they fall sick. A survey of 427 pharmacies in eight divisions of the country found that 67.3 per cent of pharmacy workers do not know much about antibiotics. They also do not recognize antibiotics easily."
"Red markings will be used on the packaging of antibiotics in both humans and animals. Many companies are still using this mark on their antibiotic packaging," she added.
The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) and the DGDA decided at a meeting in January to use red markings on the packaging of antibiotics. Later on January 2 this year, the Drug Control Committee gave final approval to this decision.



