MPs out to achieve ‘Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040’ goal

'We want to make the parliament as the centre of anti-tobacco movement. The budget session is coming soon, all of us (MPs) have to talk against the tobacco at least one minute', said Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP, chairman of the parliamentary standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs at the second day of three day long Members of Parliament (MPs) seminar on Achieving Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040' in Cox's Bazar.

He said, 'We have to make sure the commitment we are discussing here regarding tobacco movement. Some 40 Members of Parliament (MPs) are discussing here; all of them are taking about the negative side of tobacco uses. We have to work from our own position believing in these issues. Only then will we be able to implement the tobacco free Bangladesh announced by the Prime Minister by 2040. '

Two sessions were held on the second day of the conference, chaired by the former health minister Prof AFM Ruhal Haque MP and ASM Firoz MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Institutions. Among others, 35 MPs including Rowshan Ara Mannan MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Roads and Bridges; Sherin Akhter MP; Shirin Akhter MP, Hosne Ara Begum MP were present as speakers.

Speaking on the occasion as session chai, Professor Dr Ruhul Haque said, "We have to find out how the tobacco control law can be implemented after it is amended. During my tenure as health minister, I visited grassroot level, working against tobacco use. We are all with the anti-tobacco movement. I hope that our joint efforts will strengthen this pursuit to ensure the protection of public health in the country. Let our slogan be from today that we want to be tobacco free."

Earlier in the two sessions, Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari MP gave a presentation highlighting various inconsistencies in the existing Tobacco Control law. Professor Dr Md Abdul Aziz MP to ban e-cigarettes, Aroma Dutta MP to abolish the designated place for smoking, Dr Shamil Uddin Shimul and MP Ahsanul Haque Titu MP gave a presentation on banning of advertisement and display of tobacco products and stopping CSR of tobacco companies. Barrister Shamim Haider Patwari in his presentation raised various inconsistencies with the Tobacco Control law.

Earlier this, Prof Dr Abdul Aziz MP said, 'E-cigarettes are being promoted on various social media including Facebook in favor of heated tobacco. If you order in the online market, they will reach it at your home. But it is true that e-cigarettes are as harmful as tobacco cigarettes. It hurts equally. I think now is the time to regulate e-cigarettes and bring them under the law. Because, if tobacco is not effectively contained now, it will be difficult to get the next generation out of it.'

Aroma Dutta MP, quoting research data from Global Tobacco Atlas, said, '12.7% of our people are getting sick due to secondhand smoke in healthcare centres. Out of this, 42.7% were exposed to secondhand smoke in the workplace, 49.7% in restaurants, 8.2% in schools, 39% at home and 44% on public transport. It's very frustrating. One of the ways we can get out of this is by incorporating them into existing tobacco control laws.'











