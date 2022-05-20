Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hypertension now afflicting young and old: Experts

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
HM Imam Hasan

The number of patients suffering from Hypertension is constantly increasing. Earlier, only adult people were affected by the disease, but now young people are being affected. Hypertension can have dire consequences. Often there are no early signs of high blood pressure. Silently high blood pressure can damage different parts of the body. This is why high blood pressure can be called a 'silent killer'.  
Experts said that premature death can be reduced quickly if all other diseases, including high blood pressure, can be controlled. But half the people do not know about it. People are suffering from high blood pressure due to unconsciousness and lower-middle-income countries have more patients with high blood pressure.
Uncontrolled and untreated hypertension can lead to serious physical complications. High blood pressure is a serious risk factor for a variety of complex diseases, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, paralysis, and blindness.
On Tuesday the country celebrated World Hypertension Day. This year also various initiatives had been taken around this day in public awareness. The theme for the day is "Measure your blood pressure properly, keep it under control and live a long life."
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), one out of every four people in Bangladesh suffers from Hypertension. There are about 89,400 registered hypertension patients in the country.
According to physicians, the best way to control hypertension is to make positive changes in your lifestyle and take regular medication. To prevent high blood pressure, everyone should follow healthy eating habits and lifestyle. For this reason, blood pressure needs to be measured regularly.
The main health problems of the country are various non-communicable diseases like heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Non-communicable diseases country (NCD) Profile 2018, non-communicable diseases are responsible for 67 per cent of the total deaths in Bangladesh every year. The number of patients suffering from these diseases is increasing day by day.
Global non-communicable disease control organizations in various countries are working towards the goal of reducing the incidence of high blood pressure by 33 per cent between 2010 and 2030. According to WHO 2018 data, 572,600 people have died due to non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh which is 67 per cent of the total deaths. Among other non-communicable diseases, most people die of heart disease, accounting for 30 per cent of all deaths. Some 22 per cent of people have died prematurely due to hypertension.
Dr Mostafa Zaman, Professor of Department of Cardiology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "The problem of high blood pressure is most prevalent in low and middle income countries. According to the WHO, Africa has the highest incidence of hypertension at 27 per cent whereas at least 18 per cent in America. The number of adults suffering from hypertension has increased sharply in low- and middle-income countries."







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt decides to use red mark identifying antibiotics
MPs out to achieve ‘Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040’ goal
Although fresh flood water from upstream is clearing the filthy water of Buriganga
Hypertension now afflicting young and old: Experts
35 new Covid cases in 24hrs
Chandpur DC among 4 transferred
Padma Bridge to open by June end if PM consents
Rural women in BD pay more for rising cost of climate disasters


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
Quickly resolve student
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft