Hypertension now afflicting young and old: Experts

The number of patients suffering from Hypertension is constantly increasing. Earlier, only adult people were affected by the disease, but now young people are being affected. Hypertension can have dire consequences. Often there are no early signs of high blood pressure. Silently high blood pressure can damage different parts of the body. This is why high blood pressure can be called a 'silent killer'.

Experts said that premature death can be reduced quickly if all other diseases, including high blood pressure, can be controlled. But half the people do not know about it. People are suffering from high blood pressure due to unconsciousness and lower-middle-income countries have more patients with high blood pressure.

Uncontrolled and untreated hypertension can lead to serious physical complications. High blood pressure is a serious risk factor for a variety of complex diseases, including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, paralysis, and blindness.

On Tuesday the country celebrated World Hypertension Day. This year also various initiatives had been taken around this day in public awareness. The theme for the day is "Measure your blood pressure properly, keep it under control and live a long life."

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), one out of every four people in Bangladesh suffers from Hypertension. There are about 89,400 registered hypertension patients in the country.

According to physicians, the best way to control hypertension is to make positive changes in your lifestyle and take regular medication. To prevent high blood pressure, everyone should follow healthy eating habits and lifestyle. For this reason, blood pressure needs to be measured regularly.

The main health problems of the country are various non-communicable diseases like heart disease, cancer, kidney disease, hypertension, diabetes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Non-communicable diseases country (NCD) Profile 2018, non-communicable diseases are responsible for 67 per cent of the total deaths in Bangladesh every year. The number of patients suffering from these diseases is increasing day by day.

Global non-communicable disease control organizations in various countries are working towards the goal of reducing the incidence of high blood pressure by 33 per cent between 2010 and 2030. According to WHO 2018 data, 572,600 people have died due to non-communicable diseases in Bangladesh which is 67 per cent of the total deaths. Among other non-communicable diseases, most people die of heart disease, accounting for 30 per cent of all deaths. Some 22 per cent of people have died prematurely due to hypertension.

Dr Mostafa Zaman, Professor of Department of Cardiology, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said, "The problem of high blood pressure is most prevalent in low and middle income countries. According to the WHO, Africa has the highest incidence of hypertension at 27 per cent whereas at least 18 per cent in America. The number of adults suffering from hypertension has increased sharply in low- and middle-income countries."











