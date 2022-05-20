Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:51 PM
Home Back Page

35 new Covid cases in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The country recorded 35 cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,953,138.
But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,127, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.
As many as 5,864 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.60 per cent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 33 infections.


