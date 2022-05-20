Chandpur DC among 4 transferred

Four Deputy Commissioners (DC) including Chandpur DC Anjana Khan Majlis have been transferred.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Chandpur DC Anjana Khan Majlis took action against inconsistency in land procurement for Chandpur Science and Technology University (CSTU) and cancelled lease of some lands occupied by the Education Minister Dipu Moni's brother, has been transferred to Netrokona. According to the notification, Kamrul Hasan, personal secretary to the Health Minister, has been made Chandpur DC.

Besides, Sahela Aktar, Deputy Secretary to Public Administration Ministry, has been made the DC of Sherpur while Cox's Bazar District Council Chief Executive Officer (Deputy Secretary) Srabonti Roy was made DC of Jamalpur.











