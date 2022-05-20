Padma Bridge to open by June end if PM consents

The much-awaiting Padma Multipurpose Bridge (PMB) is likely to open by the end of June this year. To take the consent of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for attending the opening function as chief guest, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam will meet the Prime Minister next week.

While briefing after Thursday's Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) at Tejgaon, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media at Secretariat, "The works of Padma Bridge would be completed before the last week of June this year. To finalize the date of opening the bridge, he would meet the Prime Minister within next week."

"Rejecting the proposal of naming the bridge as 'Sheikh Hasina Bridge', the Prime Minister instructed us not to rename it. She wants to open the bridge as 'Padma Bridge',' he added.

Regarding the rate of tolls the government fixed for the bridge, the Cabinet Secretary said, "I don't think that it is high. If it's found high, the government will reconsider the rate later. But, if the rate exists, the total expenses will be recovered within 15 to 16 years."











