Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Rural women in BD pay more for rising cost of climate disasters

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Staff Correspondent

Rural families in Bangladesh are using a large chunk of their budget to protect themselves from climate change including flooding and storms,, especially households headed by women who are allocating up to 30 per cent of their spending for that purpose, researchers said on Wednesday.
The high share of spending by female-led households - many based in the flood-prone area - is double the average of 15 per cent because women have lower incomes than men, said a study by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED).
Often men from Bangladesh's northwest regions migrate on a seasonal basis to work elsewhere, leaving women to run the home.
Common measures taken by rural families to adapt to climate change and reduce risks include raising the plinth of their houses above flood-water levels, planting trees and making shelters to keep livestock safe.
Low-lying Bangladesh is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of rising global temperatures, including more severe monsoon flooding, fiercer storms and higher sea levels.
"While men spend a greater amount for climate adaptation in absolute terms, women have to spend a larger share of their smaller average income," said Paul Steele, IIED's chief economist and one of the study authors.
For the study, IIED, Kingston University London and the UN Development Programme in Bangladesh surveyed 3,094 rural households in 10 districts to analyse how gender and socio-economic factors shaped spending to protect households from disasters like storms, floods, drought, salinity and heat.
The researchers found that 43 per cent of households were exposed to floods, 41 per cent to storms and 83 per cent were affected by longer-term stresses like drought or salinity.
Each household spent nearly Tk 7,500 ($88) a year on preventive measures in 2021, which would add up to about $1.7 billion among the wider rural population, the study said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt decides to use red mark identifying antibiotics
MPs out to achieve ‘Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040’ goal
Although fresh flood water from upstream is clearing the filthy water of Buriganga
Hypertension now afflicting young and old: Experts
35 new Covid cases in 24hrs
Chandpur DC among 4 transferred
Padma Bridge to open by June end if PM consents
Rural women in BD pay more for rising cost of climate disasters


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft