Padma Bank celebrates Family Day 2022

Padma Bank Family Day-2022 was celebrated on Saturday at a resort in Gazipur through various programs and lavish arrangements. About one thousand employees of Padma Bank and their family members participated in this day-long event, says a press release.

The most notable part of the event was the unveiling of the Mystery Box. All the officers and employees of the bank including the Managing Director (MD) and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) took part in event.

Apart from this Padma family spent a festive day with various sports, attractive raffle draws and cultural events. Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan and Mrs. Nasreen Reaz Khan were present as the chief guests at Padma Family Day 2022.

During the event they hand out gifts to the winners of various games. The Managing Director announced the bank would organize such grand event every year.

Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, Head of Human Resources M Ahsan Ullah Khan and Chairman of Family Day SEVP and Head of Branch Sabbir Mohammad Sayem were present on the occasion.