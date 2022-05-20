Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:50 PM
Business

Banking Events

EBL declares 25pc dividend

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

EBL declares 25pc dividend

EBL declares 25pc dividend

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), a leading private sector financial institution of the counry has announced 25pc dividend for the year 2021 ended on December 31. The dividend includes 12.50 per cent cash and 12.50pc stock.  The shareholders unanimously approved the dividend at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on digital platform on Thursday, says a press release.
Presided over by Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBL the AGM was also attended by the Directors M. Ghaziul Haque, Mir Nasir Hossain, Salina Ali,  Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain, K. J. S Banu, Zara Namreen, Ashiq Imran, Dr. Toufic Ahmad Choudhury and Ruslan Nasir.
Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury said when coronavirus pandemic made everything look bleak; EBL managed to emerge from the situation with renewed strength, and had demonstrated financial integrity, maintaining profitability throughout the year.  
EBL reported consolidated Tk 4,800 million profit after tax in 2021, a significant year on year growth of 14.83 pc. EBL's Cost to Income Ratio was 39.10 pc while Earnings per Share was Tk 5.03. Bank's total assets stood at  Tk 392,187 million at the end of 2021.    
Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and  CEO and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, FCS, Company Secretary, other senior officials of the bank and a large number of shareholders joined the meeting online.


