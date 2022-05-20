

Uttara Bank gets Certificate of Appreciation

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank received the Letter of Commendation from Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank in a formal ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.

A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Govornor, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy Managing Director of Uttara Bank and higher officials of the Bangladesh Bank were present in the Ceremony.

















Uttara Bank Ltd received a Certificate of Appreciation from Bangladesh Bank (BB) for disbursing 100 per cent stimulus package under Agriculture Refinancing Scheme.Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank received the Letter of Commendation from Fazle Kabir, Governor of Bangladesh Bank in a formal ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.A.K.M Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Govornor, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman, Deputy Managing Director of Uttara Bank and higher officials of the Bangladesh Bank were present in the Ceremony.