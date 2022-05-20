Video
Friday, 20 May, 2022
Business

Actress Mim now UNICEF Bangladesh Ambassador

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

National Film Award-winning actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim has been appointed UNICEF's newest National Ambassador in Bangladesh.
As a UNICEF National Ambassador, Mim joins prominent personalities around the world who use their voice and prominence to advocate for the rights of children.
"Across our country, UNICEF is there with us to protect children and their right to education, health and a bright future. I have long admired UNICEF's work for children. It is an honour for me to be part of that cause, for every child," said Mim on Thursday.
"Each of us has a responsibility to speak up for the rights of children and women. I am looking forward to doing my part together with UNICEF," she added.
As one of the best-known film stars in Bangladesh, Mim brings with her energy and enthusiasm, as well as a deep commitment to the protection of the most vulnerable children and women in this country, said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh. "We are thrilled to have Mim on board and we look forward to working with her for the rights and well-being of every child," Yett said.
In her professional life, Mim has established herself as an inspiring advocate for women's rights and a leading voice against violence.
As a UNICEF National Ambassador in Bangladesh, Mim will raise awareness about the rights of children, especially those most vulnerable. She will lend her voice to UNICEF's causes that are closest to her heart, including speaking out against the violence that children and women face in Bangladesh.
Before her appointment, Mim has already collaborated with UNICEF to raise awareness about COVID-19 prevention. Since the start of the pandemic, she has joined the chorus of voices around the world highlighting the critical role of vaccines in saving lives, and the need for greater investment in immunisation services.


