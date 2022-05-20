Inflation climbs over 6 pc in 3 months

The point-to-point inflation in Bangladesh increased to 6.29 per cent in April. With this, Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics recorded over 6 per cent inflation for three consecutive months till April.

The BBS recorded the monthly inflation rate at 6.17 per cent in February 2022, 16-month high after the rate rose to 6.44 per cent in October 2020. In April, the general inflation rose by 5.75 per cent in urban areas and 6.59 per cent in rural areas, said the BBS.

Food inflation in rural areas was recorded at 6.64 per cent and non-food inflation at 6.15 pe rent in rural areas. In urban areas, BBS recorded food inflation at 5.31 per cent and non-food inflation at 6.25 per cent.











