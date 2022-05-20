BB cuts interest for pre-shipment refinance scheme to boost exports

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday sharply reduced interest of its pre-shipment refinance scheme to boost exports by making loans more convenient from the scheme.

As part of the initiative, the BB reduced the interest rate for exporters to 3.5 per cent from 5 per cent. The central bank initially had set the rate at 6 per cent in April 13, 2020 when the refinance scheme worth Tk 5,000 crore was formed to revive the country's export-oriented local industries.

The central bank has lowered the interest at a time when the country is struggling hard to maintain a sound balance of payment in its international trade.

BB officials said the central bank in recent times had tightened the rules for importers to contain the heavy growth of imports. On the other hand, it reduced interest to facilitate exporters to boost exports so that the country's trade imbalance can be brought at a manageable level, they said.

To ensure the newly set interest rate at the customer-end, the BB will disburse funds to banks from the scheme at the rate of 0.5 per cent. Initially in April 2020, the interest rate for banks was set at 3 per cent and the rate was later revised to 2 per cent in April 2021.

Wednesday's BB circular, however, has barred banks from issuing loans from the scheme in case of export of goods against export order of any shell company or against any export documents issued by a shell bank.

No exporters will be eligible to get refinance under the scheme if repatriation of export proceeds for three consecutive times remains unsettled even after taking finance under the scheme. The BB's circular also said exporters would be able to get the pre-shipment credit facility from the refinance scheme for more than once.

However, the repayment tenure of the refinance loan would be the highest six months for banks even if exporters are provided with extended repayment tenure by banks.

Besides, banks will have to follow BB-specified single borrower exposure limit in case of issuing pre-shipment credit to any single borrower or to a group of companies.













