Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

imo launches Voice to Text feature

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Instant message app imo has launched a new AI-powered feature 'Voice to Text', enabling voice messages to be converted intelligently into text messages on the platform.
When users receive a voice message on imo, an icon of 'Voice to Text' will appear on the right of the voice message. Users can also press the voice message bar to choose this feature in the following menu, says a press release.
Afterward, the voice message will automatically be converted into text messages. When users receive multiple voice messages, upon converting the first one, the following voice messages will be converted into text automatically.  
This feature will come in handy for users who do not prefer listening to voice messages or are in a situation where they are unable to hear the messages loudly.
imo has developed the 'Voice to Text' feature by exploring AI technology and application. The accuracy of the conversation of this feature has achieved a leading position in the industry and imo continues to improve its performance. Bangladesh is the first market where imo launched this feature, and the first language applicable for the feature was Bengali. In the near future, gradually, more languages and markets will applicable for this feature through imo's consistent investment. Currently, this feature is only available on the Android version.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank celebrates Family Day 2022
Global Islami Bank opens 5 sub-branches
EBL declares 25pc dividend
Uttara Bank gets Certificate of Appreciation
Actress Mim now UNICEF Bangladesh Ambassador
Nasrul Hamid greets Ambassador of Sweden
4 edible oil refiners get time to explain in price manipulation case
Inflation climbs over 6 pc in 3 months


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft