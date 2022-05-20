Robi's Binge available in more than 120 countries now

Bangladesh's popular digital entertainment platform Binge has expanded its reach to the global audience. From now on, viewers from more than 120 countries around the world will be able to enjoy endless content of Binge including live TV, web series, movies, dramas, exclusive originals and so on.

Binge has come up with two subscription plans for global audience. They can avail the service both in monthly and yearly subscription plan only for $3 and $12 respectively (promotional offer). Smartphone users with android or IOS operating systems both can enjoy the service, says a press release.

Over the milestone achievement of Binge, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmad said, "We are extremely delighted and proud to be able to bring our national entertainment platform Binge to our audience across the world. In this connection, we have recently received the recognition of 'Silver Play Button' from YouTube with the endless love of the audience. We firmly believe, with a large content library- Binge will get the attention of a global audience too."

Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Executive Vice President (EVP), Digital VAS and New Business, Robi Axiata Limited said, "Binge has brought a revolution in the entertainment industry of Bangladesh with the tagline 'Entertainment Made Endless'. We have launched our operation in more than 120 countries after huge success in local market. Now our global audience gets the opportunity to enjoy more than 1,200 content including web series, movies, and dramas. In addition, our local entertainment industry will have the opportunity to bring their content to the world stage."

Google's popular video-sharing platform, YouTube has awarded 'Silver Play Button' to Binge recently for reaching the landmark of one lakh subscribers.

Binge is an online video streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers live TVs, web series, movies, drama, Binge exclusive originals, and many more. The audience can enjoy the platform by visiting www.binge.buzz or downloading the Binge app from the Google PlayStore/AppStore lettering 'Binge BD'.

















