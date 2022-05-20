Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi's Binge available in more than 120 countries now

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Bangladesh's popular digital entertainment platform Binge has expanded its reach to the global audience. From now on, viewers from more than 120 countries around the world will be able to enjoy endless content of Binge including live TV, web series, movies, dramas, exclusive originals and so on.
Binge has come up with two subscription plans for global audience. They can avail the service both in monthly and yearly subscription plan only for $3 and $12 respectively (promotional offer). Smartphone users with android or IOS operating systems both can enjoy the service, says a press release.
Over the milestone achievement of Binge, Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmad said, "We are extremely delighted and proud to be able to bring our national entertainment platform Binge to our audience across the world. In this connection, we have recently received the recognition of 'Silver Play Button' from YouTube with the endless love of the audience. We firmly believe, with a large content library- Binge will get the attention of a global audience too."
Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, Executive Vice President (EVP), Digital VAS and New Business, Robi Axiata Limited said, "Binge has brought a revolution in the entertainment industry of Bangladesh with the tagline 'Entertainment Made Endless'. We have launched our operation in more than 120 countries after huge success in local market. Now our global audience gets the opportunity to enjoy more than 1,200 content including web series, movies, and dramas. In addition, our local entertainment industry will have the opportunity to bring their content to the world stage."   
Google's popular video-sharing platform, YouTube has awarded 'Silver Play Button' to Binge recently for reaching the landmark of one lakh subscribers.
Binge is an online video streaming OTT (Over-The-Top) platform that offers live TVs, web series, movies, drama, Binge exclusive originals, and many more. The audience can enjoy the platform by visiting www.binge.buzz or downloading the Binge app from the Google PlayStore/AppStore lettering 'Binge BD'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank celebrates Family Day 2022
Global Islami Bank opens 5 sub-branches
EBL declares 25pc dividend
Uttara Bank gets Certificate of Appreciation
Actress Mim now UNICEF Bangladesh Ambassador
Nasrul Hamid greets Ambassador of Sweden
4 edible oil refiners get time to explain in price manipulation case
Inflation climbs over 6 pc in 3 months


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
Quickly resolve student
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft