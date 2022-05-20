Video
GP Academy launched to prepare for digital future

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Committed to building a future-ready Bangladesh through empowering the youth, Grameenphone (GP) has launched "GP Academy," a future skills academy to prepare the young minds for the digital future through an exciting journey of transformative upskilling.
The academy was launched at an event held at the GP House in the capital on Wednesday. Dulal Krishna Saha, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA, was the Chief Guest at the event attended by Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group, as the Special Guest.
A panel discussion was held with the participation of Syed Tanvir Husain, GP CHRO; Dr. Md. Ashraful Hoque, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, IUT; Fakhruddin Ahmed, Country GM (Bangladesh), Cisco Systems; Manisha Dogra, VP, Head of Sustainability Asia, Telenor Group; and Sadmeena Mahreen, GP Academy Alumni. Yasir Azman, CEO, GP, presented the Vote of Thanks at the event that was hosted by Khairul Basher, Head of GP Communications. Hossain Sadat, Senior Director, Head of GP Public & Regulatory Affairs; Farhana Islam, GP Academy Lead; and other respected officials from Grameenphone were present at the event.
The newfound GP Academy aims to train Bangladesh's vast and promising young population to help them prepare for the future industry. GP Academy programmes and courses are designed to strengthen their career readiness, accelerate entrepreneurship and offer multiple core skills required for the fourth industrial revolution.
GP has been upskilling university students over the last two years through the "GP Explorers" program, successfully preparing students for the workplace. And now, with GP Academy to the aim is to spread this impact nationwide. The Career Launch pad programme within GP Academy is specially designed to bridge the gaps between academic knowledge and the professional world, guiding students through practical, industry-oriented skills. GP Academy courses offer augmented academic knowledge from the classrooms to prepare young minds for the next stages of their career.
Dulal Krishna Saha expressed his full support for this unique initiative from GP. He said: " Such an initiative from the private sector will be impactful to upskill the youth and prepare them for real work."
Cecilie Heuch also mentioned the potential of such an academy, saying: "Building future skills is crucial for building a sustainable tomorrow. Today I am delighted to be a part of the launch of Grameenphone Academy in collaboration with Telenor and Cisco. I believe and hope our collective efforts with credible global partners will play a pivotal role in developing digital skills for the youth of Bangladesh, accelerating digitalization, and creating a competitive workforce globally."  
Yasir Azman said: " I am hopeful GP Academy, in collaboration with Telenor & Cisco, will unleash possibilities of youth through transformative skills that will contribute to become Bangladesh a smart nation."
Fakhruddin Ahmed said, " It is a step towards realigning the existing talent with emerging technologies, making them more cyber smart, and ultimately enabling better job opportunities and futureproofing the youth of Bangladesh for the digital world."
With in-depth training in areas of 4IR specializations, paired with business strategy, value creation, team management, and more - GP Academy trainees are groomed to push their boundaries beyond traditional norms to stand tall in local and global markets for skilled talent. To be a part of the future proof journey of GP Academy and access its courses, please visit https://grameenphone.academy .


