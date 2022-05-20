

IBBL, JP Morgan Chase Bank holds bilateral meeting

A bilateral business meeting was held between Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) and JPMorgan Chase Bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL exchanged views with Ali Moosa, Vice Chairman, Payments and Senior Country Officer Bahrain, Egypt, Lebanon, Christine Jang Tan, Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group, Asia Pacific and Sazzad Anam, Executive Director and Country Head, Bangladesh office of JPMorgan Chase Bank.Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Directors, Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President, Mohammad Habibur Rahman, Senior Vice President of IBBL attended the meeting.Both organizations expressed interest to strengthen bilateral business relationship and work for new opportunities. Mohammed Monirul Moula handed over a crest to Ali Moosa on the occasion.