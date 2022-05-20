Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

WB to offer $30b as Ukraine war threatens food security

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

World Bank Group President David Malpass

World Bank Group President David Malpass

May 19: The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries.
The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
"Food price increases are having devastating effects on the poorest and most vulnerable," World Bank Group President David Malpass said in a statement. "To inform and stabilise markets, it is critical that countries make clear statements now of future output increases in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The bank said the new projects are expected to support agriculture, social protection to cushion the effects of higher food prices on the poor, and water and irrigation projects. The majority of resources going to Africa and the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and South Asia.
These areas are among the hardest hit by the impact of the war in Ukraine on grain supplies. Countries such as Egypt are highly dependent on Ukrainian and Russian wheat and are scrambling for supplies as Russia has blockaded Ukraine's agricultural exports from Black Sea ports and has imposed domestic export restrictions.
The World Bank's plans were the largest component of a US Treasury Department report summarising food security action plans from international financial institutions released on Wednesday.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to make 500 million euros ($523.50 million) available for food security and trade finance for agricultural and food products, out of a 2 billion euro package for Ukraine and neighbouring countries affected by the war, the Treasury report said. Ukraine would get 200 million euros and neighbouring countries would get 300 million euros.
The International Monetary Fund will provide financing support through its normal channels, which are limited by countries' shareholdings and whether their debt is deemed        sustainable.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank celebrates Family Day 2022
Global Islami Bank opens 5 sub-branches
EBL declares 25pc dividend
Uttara Bank gets Certificate of Appreciation
Actress Mim now UNICEF Bangladesh Ambassador
Nasrul Hamid greets Ambassador of Sweden
4 edible oil refiners get time to explain in price manipulation case
Inflation climbs over 6 pc in 3 months


Latest News
Man who attacked Chattogram cops held
India, Bangladesh train services to resume shortly
HC: ACC officials, staff should submit wealth statements
Qatar World Cup marks last dance for Messi and Ronaldo
Japan inflation hits seven-year high
Pfizer booster advised for children ages 5-11
Pakistan bans import of luxury items to boost economy
Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
FIFA picks 1st women officials for men’s World Cup
Most Read News
Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban from Monday
65-day fishing ban in Bay begins Friday
Rohingya man held with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar
IUBAT holds initiation programme for Summer -2022 students
West’s unwise moves lead to global food crisis: Russian ambassador to US
Quickly resolve student
PM’s remark on Khaleda amounts to death threat: Fakhrul
BCL leader Zubayer arrested for snatching Saydee
UN urges Ukraine grain release, WB pledges extra $12b
EU proposes nearly $300 bn roadmap to abandon Russian energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft