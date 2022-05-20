BD gains big success in energy sectors: S’pore Envoy



Singapore High Commissioner to Bangladesh Derek Loh (5th from left) and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid (4th from right) pose for photograph along with other officials of the two sides at the Energy Ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"Power and Energy sector of Bangladesh can issue bond or join the capital market as Singaporean market is open for all," he said while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Energy Ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues including mutual interest of both the countries.

The State Minister said Bangladesh's power and energy sector is investment friendly. "To update the overall system of power and energy sector with modern technology, we can work on a partnership basis," he added.

Besides, a joint committee can be formed to explore what else can be done with Singapore, Nasrul added.

Side by side with wonderful success in economic development of Bangladesh, he said the two countries can work together for planned urbanization, energy, education and technology sectors.

Among others, head of mission of the Singapore High Commission in Bangladesh Sheela Pillai, Deputy Director of the Commerce Ministry in Singapore Uma Muniandy, Country Officer for South Asia Affairs of Foreign Ministry in Singapore Nathanael Lee, Director of Enterprise in Singapore Jayakrishnan Gopalakrishanan and Global Director of Enterprise Singapore Audrey Tan were present in the meeting. -BSS









