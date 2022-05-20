Video
Irregularities everywhere says DG Consumers’ Rights

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Business Correspondent



Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Shafiquzzaman on Thursday said  irregularities are everywhere and misdeeds unearthed wherever there is an intervention.
"But, the biggest weakness of the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection is the lack of proper data and information. There is no legal source of data for this organization. There is also no scope for scrutinizing the available information received from consumers and personal sources," he said.
Shafiquzzaman said this while addressing a seminar titled "The Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009 in participation with the economic reporters" organized jointly by the Directorate of the National Consumer Rights Protection and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at the ERF auditorium in the capital's Paltan area.
He said the Directorate has taken a decision to work jointly with the intelligence agencies and the law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of the consumers.
The Director General said after being cheated time and again, the consumers now can't perceive that they have any right. It is violated every time.


