13th Asia Pharma Expo begins in Dhaka



Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries I President Nazmul Hassan, MP ( 3rd from left) along with other organisers, inaugurating Asia Pharma Expo-2022 at the International Convention City, Bashundhara, Dhaka on Thursday.

It has been jointly organized by the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) and GPE Expo Private Limited. The three-day exhibition will showcase the latest pharmaceutical equipment, technologies, products and processes.

Many exhibitors from Bangladesh, China, India and so many Asian countries are participating in this event which provides an essential platform for networking opportunities among the manufacturers, suppliers, service providers and industry experts, under one roof.

BAPI President Nazmul Hassan, MP inaugurated the exposition as the chief guest. At the same time, the director-general of DGDA Major General Mohammad Yousuf and High officials from various pharma companies were also present and spoke on this occasion.

Nazmul Hassan said, 'Asia Pharma Expo continues to play a very important role by providing great insights into current industry trends and developments, and opening up new opportunities for all the stakeholders from around the world".









