Stocks fall for 7th running day on selling spree

Lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the 7th consecutive day as the dominant small investor continued to sell off their shares as financial hardship among the people rises amid the rising of essential commodities.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, slid 51 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 9-month low at 6,258 at the close of the trading. In the last seven days, the index plunged by 440 points. The DS30, blue-chip index, and DSES, Shariah based index, lost 19 points and 8 points respectively.

The turnover of DSE also fell to Tk 668 crore from Tk 762 crore on the previous day. At the DSE, 67 stocks advanced, 263 declined and 50 remained unchanged.

The CSE's CASPI, the main index of the CSE, went down 103 points, or 0.72 per cent, to close the day at 18,439. Of the 288 stocks traded, 54 rose, 208 fell, and 26 did not see any price movement.













