

Qatar to recruit BD workers for soccer World Cup next year

He made the remarks at a meeting with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Wednesday, said a press release.

The Bangladeshi minister of labour visiting Qatar said that Qatar has demands for workers in security, hospitality and transport sectors during the World Cup and expressed his interest to recruit workers from Bangladesh.

During the meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, discussions were held on the development of Bangladesh's labour market in Qatar, recruitment of necessary workers from Bangladesh in the security, hospitality and transport sectors during the FIFA World Cup 2022 and skilled and semi-skilled workers after the World Cup.

Minister Imran said that Bangladesh takes pride in Qatar being the first Muslim country to host the FIFA World Cup Football and added that Bangladesh would be happy to extend all support to Qatar.

In this connection, Imran Ahmed said that Bangladesh is keen to send the necessary workers for the World Cup. The Qatar labour minister while praising the efficiency of Bangladeshi workers, emphasized on their awareness to abide by Qatari law.

Senior Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzal Hossain Mia, who was present at the meeting, called upon the Qatari investors to invest in the Special Economic Zone of Bangladesh.

He requested the Minister to take a business delegation with him during his visit to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador Md Jasim Uddin briefed the Qatari Minister on the steps taken by the Embassy to create awareness among Bangladeshi workers and proposed to form a team consisting of Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Home Affairs and Embassy to promote awareness among Bangladeshi workers about Qatari laws and regulations.

The meeting also discussed about holding the 6th Joint Committee meeting between Bangladesh and Qatar in Dhaka. It was agreed that the joint committee meeting will be held by next one or two months.

Expatriates' minister invited Qatari Labour Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri to visit Bangladesh, which he heartily accepted.

Among others, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour of Qatar Hasan Al Obaidly, the Managing Director of BOESL Billal Hossain, Manager of BOESL Sharif Hossain, Minister (Labour) Dr Mustafizur Rahaman, Counselor (Political) Mahbur Rahman and First Secretary (Labour) Tanmoy Islam were present at the meeting.

















