Friday, 20 May, 2022, 12:47 PM
Made in Bangladesh Summit to be held in Dhaka in Nov

Published : Friday, 20 May, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 235
Business Correspondent

As the cloud of Covid-19 pandemic slowly clears Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is preparing to hold the biggest ever "Made in Bangladesh Summit" in Dhaka in November this year, the industry sources said.
At the same time, the International Apparel Federation will hold the 37th IAF World Fashion Convention for the first time in Bangladesh. The occasion will feature many other programmes to make the event a gathering place for buyers, brands, suppliers, fashion icons and other industry related people. BGMEA president Faruque Hossain said government guidance and cooperation of buyers is required to keep information in Bangla in the price tag of the garment. "We hope that with the cooperation of all parties, it can be started from January next year," he said.
At the programme, General Secretary of IAS Matthijs Crietee praised the progress of the garment sector in Bangladesh in the last few years. "Perhaps more than ever before garment manufacturers play a pivotal role in the industry transformation we all need," he said.
"So, in the international stage the 37th IAF World Fashion Convention, the Bangladeshi apparel industry will show itself as a source of solutions to the industry's current major challenges." The industry is stronger now and has been able to overcome challenges of the past two years, he said.







